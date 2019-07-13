Cork & Cusine will feature bourbon in August

The Owensboro Convention Center will celebrate the Kentucky Bourbon Trail on Aug. 1 with "Cork & Cuisine -- Bourbon and Barrel," which it describes as "five courses of a bourbon-inspired menu perfectly paired with barrel aged-wines and spirits."
This is the first time the center's Cork & Cuisine dinners have featured bourbon.
"Our culinary team has been discussing doing a bourbon theme for some time," Laura Alexander, the center's general manager, said this week.
But there is no O.Z. Tyler bourbon on the menu.
The local distillery became part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail 13 months ago.
Alexander said that isn't intended to slight O.Z. Tyler.
"The drink pairings are selected by one of our distributors, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, which is a co-sponsor for the event," she said. "This is our 21st Cork & Cuisine and they have sponsored all of them as well as helping us co-produce the event. They obviously want to be a part of the event to help bring awareness to the brands they represent. Unfortunately, OZ Tyler chose to use a different distributor to market their product."
Mark Pruett, the center's director of food and beverage, said the bourbon barrel-aged wines featured at the dinner typically have flavors of caramel, maple, vanilla and brown sugar.
Giveaways during the evening include bottles of the barrel-aged wines, bourbons and spirits featured at the dinner, which is sponsored by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of Kentucky, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115.
They are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Additional processing fees apply.
Appetizers include hot brown dip with crostini and assorted chips; brie and fruit tart topped with bourbon infused pecans; vegetable crudité with ranch; vegetable fresh fruit display with honey yogurt dip and assorted cheeses paired with Bulleit Rye Smash.
see bourbon/page bx
The soup course offers roast acorn squash bisque with bourbon crème fraiche paired with Elijah Craig Bourbon Garden.
The salad course features Bibb salad topped with sliced strawberries, bourbon caramel pecans, Gorgonzola cheese, candied orange zest and roasted shallot/tarragon vinaigrette paired with Blade and Bow Kentucky Buck.
The main course features bourbon and brown sugar brined porkloin with blackberry demi; 5-ounce marinated beef tenderloin topped with herb bourbon butter; sweet potato risotto; and wilted spinach topped with sautéed cremini mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes and fresh shaved asiago cheese paired with Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Chardonnay and Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet.
Dessert will be poached peach with bourbon caramel mascarpone; chocolate bourbon lava cake and butter pecan ice cream paired with Harper's Hella Filthy Old Fashioned -- made with I.W. Harper 15-year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
