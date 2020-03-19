In the newspaper business it’s often difficult for us to move beyond a singular focus of reporting a big story and understand how it affects our lives as well.
That’s certainly the case with the coronavirus. The news changes so rapidly, with developments happening by the hour or even minutes, rather than by the day. The Messenger-Inquirer staff has done a tremendous job covering the impact this virus is having at the local level, as well as across the state and nation.
But we are a business as well, and we face the same challenges so many others are confronting, both in doing our part to prevent the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing and in navigating the difficulties that come with such a dramatic decline in activity at virtually ever level of our economy.
In an effort to continue our role as the premier source of information in Daviess County and throughout the region, we are making some changes in the short-term.
Beginning immediately, our offices will be closed to the public. We will still have customer service reps available to take your calls, and reporters and editors will absolutely be working the phones constantly, both answering your questions and welcoming your tips, and tracking down the valuable information you expect as a reader. But we’re ending office hours in order to protect both the public and our staff.
You will also start seeing new configurations in how the paper is designed. This is a function of the times we are living in right now. On a normal day, we usually have six-eight pages in our Sports section. That’s simply not practical at a time when there are no games being played.
Our Venue section on Friday is geared toward local events, festivals, exhibits at museums, showcases at dance studios, plays at our performing arts centers and much more. It includes movie reviews and interviews with national entertainment stars on their upcoming projects. All of this has come to a standstill.
Virtually everything that usually fills what we refer to as “feature” sections has come to a halt. So we’ll be going down to two sections daily — the main section and Region — for the near future. We’ll still have sports and feature content, but it will be folded into these sections.
The biggest change that you’ll see is that we’ll no longer have a Monday print edition. We will still have a Monday edition, but it will only be available online at messenger-inquirer.com. Our online editions are free to all print subscribers.
Eliminating days of print production is, unfortunately, a trend in this industry. In fact, we’re one of only a few newspapers in Kentucky that still print seven days a week. But we have to make adjustments in such uncertain times.
This is a decision that is being made for both practical and economic reasons. On the practical side, as we implement social distancing, we’re trying to have as few people as possible working in the building at one time. As the vast majority of our folks work from home, efficiency becomes an issue, and producing and delivering a print product every day of the week becomes a greater challenge.
But there’s no denying, there are economic reasons as well. Our business generates revenue from two primary sources. We have our loyal readers who pay for our product. And we have advertising revenue from businesses who see our product as a trusted way to reach their existing and potential new customers.
But businesses are being forced to close temporarily or severely limit hours. And those that are remaining open are uncertain as to how much economic activity they will see. Like any business, we’re adjusting accordingly in the short-term to help ensure our long-term viability.
We certainly don’t have a crystal ball and don’t ever want to be accused of sugar-coating a situation. It’s a tough time, no doubt. But this country, and this community, have faced many tough times and have always come out the other side. We’re confident that will be the case here as well. In the meantime, thank you for bearing with these changes and be assured that we’ll continue to be there every day — even if it’s online for a day — to let you know what’s going on, just as we have for the last 145 years.
Matt Francis is executive editor and Mike Weafer is publisher of the Messenger-Inquirer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.