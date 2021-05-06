The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Daviess County have not required the involvement of the coroner’s office, Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said during county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly’s weekly virtual COVID-19 update Wednesday.
While there have been 392 COVID-19-related deaths in the Green River Health District as of Wednesday, the majority of those death certificates would have been handled by the attending physician at the hospital.
“The vast majority of COVID-19 cases that we have seen here in Daviess County have been under a doctor’s care and have been in the hospital, so the death certificates have ultimately been signed by the doctor,” Jones said.
Jones, a Daviess County native, was elected to the office in 2010 following a 25-year career with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
For many years, it was common for the coroner’s office to be staffed by local funeral home directors, something Daviess County moved away from, instead opting for the coroner to be a full-time elected position.
“There has been a requirement for training for a number of years and there are still a number of coroners across the state that are affiliated with funeral homes,” Jones said.
As the county coroner, Jones is in an official law enforcement position with the county. Most people are unaware of that, he said.
“Myself and the (coroner’s office) deputies, we have the same law enforcement powers as any other law enforcement agency.”
Mattingly also provided an update on COVID-19 in Daviess County, saying that the county is doing pretty well when it comes to vaccinations.
As of Wednesday, 31,420 people have been fully vaccinated in Daviess County, or 31% of the total population. The highest number of those vaccinated in Daviess County remains to be seniors ages 65 and older, with 69.5% being vaccinated against the virus.
“The percentage of population of folks that are 18 and older who have had their shots is at 40.7%,” Mattingly said. “That is a little low, but it is on par with a lot of other states.”
Mattingly said it is important that younger people continue to be vaccinated in order to meet Gov. Andy Brasher’s goal of vaccinating 2.5 million Kentuckians in order to life capacity restrictions that are still in place.
“If we are going to achieve the 2.5 million vaccinations that the governor is requesting, if we are going to achieve herd immunity, then we have to do a better job of getting those who are hesitant to get the vaccine to at least talk to their health care providers about why they are hesitant and about getting vaccinated,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Daviess County remained in the state’s COVID-19 Orange Zone, where it has been holding steady for several weeks. Daviess County recorded a seven-day average of 16.2 positive cases per 100,000 residents. The weekly averages for neighboring counties include Hancock County with a weekly average of 13.1, Henderson County recording an average of 14.2, McLean County with 10.9 and Ohio County recording an average of 10.1. The statewide average of positive cases per 100,000 people is 11.47.
A free mobile vaccination site will be at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive, Owensboro, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The Pfizer COVID-9 vaccine will be available at the site. A second mobile clinic will be hosted at the park in three weeks so individuals can receive their second shot of the vaccine.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
