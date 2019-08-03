A story on A1 Friday incorrectly quoted Jim DeMaio, executive director of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association. DeMaio said, "I don't believe we have a housing shortage in Owensboro. We wish that there were more homes for sale in our area (because inventory is low), but I don't believe there is an overall housing shortage."
Latest News
- Overturned stuck semitrailers causing problems on Griffith Station Road
- State program has dedicated more than $6 million to Daviess County bridges
- UK aiming big this season
- Hundreds of Bourbon & Bluegrass bicyclists expected to hit area roads Saturday
- UK prohibiting alcohol sales in 2019-20
- Love, DC win titles in own invitational
- Pool season coming to a close tomorrow
- Murder mystery dinner coming to Owensboro
Most Popular
Articles
- The myth of the Dark and Bloody Ground: Kentucky's Native Past
- Voter registrations shifting
- Woman killed in U.S. 60 wreck
- Man killed in collision on West Parrish Avenue
- Voter registrations shifting
- Board hopeful to open alternative high school in 2020-21
- Police Reports
- Man killed in collision on West Parrish Avenue
- Police Reports" July 28, 2019
- Reported case of flesh-eating bacteria at Green River Lake
- One person killed in evening wreck on U.S. 60
- Divorces: July 21, 2019
- Police Reports: July 31, 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.