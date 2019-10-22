In a story on Page B1 Monday about the Whitesville Historical Society hoping to get a home placed on the National Register of Historic Places, the name of a previous owner was misspelled. The society purchased the home, locally known as the Kelley house, in 2017.
Latest News
- City extends Gabe's Tower proposals to Nov. 21
- E-Gals, Lady Aces will vie for title
- Judge: Shemwell competent to stand trial in January triple homicide
- Man wanted in March fatal shooting arrested in Louisville
- DC to open semi-state at Madisonville
- The Center hosts first event, plans November opening
- City hosting Trail of Treats on Thursday
- Junior League members wear little black dresses for a cause
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson pleads guilty to charges in fatal shooting
- Sorgho goes pink for beloved teacher heading into cancer treatments
- From Dad, with love: Man celebrates 50 years of good health, thanks to his father's kidney
- SIP opening downtown Wednesday
- Domestic dispute call leads to drug arrests
- 72 years on the job: 84-year-old Dragoo has no plans to retire
- 4,000 or more expected for Whittaker Guns' Guntober fest
- GUTSY APPROACH
- BREAKING: Shooting reported at English Park
- Police Reports: Oct. 16, 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.