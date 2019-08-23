An article on Page B3 Thursday about Gov. Matt Bevin's appointment of former state Sen. Joe Bowen and others to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees should have said their appointments will expire on June 30, 2025.
Latest News
- Big Damn Band coming Saturday
- Rickhouse cleanup 75% complete
- DC beats Owensboro, 3-0
- Derby City Jukebox to get folks up and moving on the Pier for FA5
- DC Library chooses compensating tax rate
- Aces, Eagles set to open season
- ANONYMOUS COACH
- Guthrie expresses optimism that trade war will end before it harms farmers' future
Most Popular
Articles
- Climate change being felt in Kentucky
- Cancer treatments have evolved; insurance has not
- Fiscal court appoints new fire chief
- Sheriff's department seeking leads in string of home arsons
- Police Reports: Aug. 18, 2019
- JARRING EXPERIENCE Daviess County couple keeping canning alive
- Divorces: Aug. 18, 2019
- Man arrested after hitting road worker, fleeing scene
- Police Reports
- Police Reports: Aug. 19, 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.