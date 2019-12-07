An item on Page D2 Wednesday it should have said the Daviess County-Owensboro-McLean Retired Teachers meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Settle Memorial Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St.
Latest News
- 32,000 Kentuckians could lose food stamp benefits
- City to raze 7 more homes
- OHS holds off Lady Raiders
- Haaff sentenced to 28 years in prison in shaken baby death
- Kentucky wants more fight in December
- El Salvador university students, professionals spend week at OHRH
- KWC set to host G-MAC foe Tiffin
- Independence Bank Classic is Saturday
Most Popular
Articles
- Carnival Cafe offers midway treats year-round
- Greenville man charged with killing son
- Don Mario's coming to former Bee Bops
- Shoppers brave flood warnings to support local business
- Angel Gowns: Volunteer group makes bereavement clothes for babies from wedding dresses
- Bee-liever -- Daviess County resident overwinters his honeybees in Florida
- OPD Flex Team has issued hundreds of drug charges
- Pedigo receives pardon from governor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Commissioners say they will vote no to proposed Fairness Ordinance (3)
- Judge-executive vows to support fairness ordinance (2)
- Hamlin races way into championship field with Phoenix win (1)
- Readers Write: Nov. 17, 2019 (1)
- KWC can't keep up with 3s by Auburn Montgomery (1)
- Readers Write (1)
- 'Kentucky's Music City' (1)
- City approves $80K consultant contract (1)
- Readers Write (1)
- Readers Write (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.