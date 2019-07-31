A story on Page B1 Tuesday incorrectly explained when motorists must stop for a loading or unloading school bus. The rules are: On a two-lane road, and on a two-lane road with a center turn lane, all vehicles in all lanes must stop. On a four lane road with no median, all vehicles, in both directions, must stop. On a four-lane highway with a median, or a four-lane roadway with a center turn lane, only vehicles following the bus must stop.
Latest News
- Mental Health Court rules being finalized, will likely begin taking clients in September
- Regional officials to host community health forum
- Helton intends to pick up where he left off at WKU
- Metropolitan Planning Organization selects priority roads projects
- New OC happy to be back at WKU
- Future appears bright for Bombers
- Woman killed in U.S. 60 wreck
- Thorobred West precinct votes wet
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.