A story on Page B1 Tuesday incorrectly explained when motorists must stop for a loading or unloading school bus. The rules are: On a two-lane road, and on a two-lane road with a center turn lane, all vehicles in all lanes must stop. On a four lane road with no median, all vehicles, in both directions, must stop. On a four-lane highway with a median, or a four-lane roadway with a center turn lane, only vehicles following the bus must stop.

