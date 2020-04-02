A common story told among veterans returning from World War II is that, “the second thing they did when they got home, was put down their duffel bags.”
The baby boom era in the United States began in 1946 and lasted until 1964 and was the result of a lot of social norms being “pent” back due to the war effort and the Great Depression.
When the war ended and soldiers returned home, marriages and families that were once put on hold were back on track, said Mason Horrell, Kentucky Wesleyan College associate professor of history and history program director.
Given the unique shutting down of American society through “shelter in place” and “healthy at home” initiatives, many, even in jest, have considered that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a new generation of boomers or, as has become popular on social media, “Children of the Quarn.”
Prior to the pandemic, the American population was on the decline, according to the data regarding the 12 months ending in July 2019 from the United States Census Bureau released on March 26.
During that 12 month period, according to University of New Hampshire Sociology Professor and Demographer Kenneth Johnson, deaths were at a record high, reaching 2.83 million with births only reaching 3.79 million, the lowest birth rate since 1986.
Those numbers, coupled with diminishing immigration, which fell to a net gain of 595,348, put U.S. population growth at .48% last year, the lowest rate since 1919, according to Johnson. Meaning, that in 46% of U.S. counties, more people died than were born.
With couples around the country working from home and spending a great deal more time together, the notion of a post COVID-19 boom may seem like a forgone conclusion and solution to to dwindling growth.
However, in actuality, that most likely will not be the case, said Paul Anisef, York University sociology professor emeritus.
“When looking at the facilitating factors for a boom in this context, I think that one, it would depend on the nature of the calamity,” he said. “When I consider this pandemic, it seems to me that the levels of anxiety, stress and uncertainty have increased since this started. At the beginning, I think people thought that in a couple of weeks to a month that this would be over that hasn’t been the case. I don’t think current conditions will predispose people to want to have babies.”
Anisef took part in the seventh and final phase of studying the “Class of ‘73,” a cohort of baby boomers from Ontario, Canada who graduated from high school in 1973.
The 46-year-old study remains the longest longitudinal study of late baby boomers in Canada focusing on how external forces such as economy, social class, gendered opportunity structures, education, occupational choice, family life and health shaped a generation.
The pandemic and the situations that individuals are facing is very different than “coming back from war,” he said.
“If you look at the various calamities, like 9/11, you don’t see that booms occur with those events,” he said. “It isn’t that every time you have something that jolts people that a boom flows. It isn’t the same thing as soldiers coming home from WW II and unleashing the war experience and getting together with girlfriends and wives. You have to take the event into account. You have to separate the reduction of anxiety and stress with sex from thinking about having a baby.”
Given that there are more negative factors, the probability of a generational boom are slim, he said.
“More time at home and things like that are surface factors,” he said. “A lot of people are stressed and dealing with lost jobs, anxiety surrounding child care, working from home and the daily uncertainty. Those factors are not facilitating factors. Maybe some social groups may see a rise, but I certainly don’t think in nine months you will see a major baby boom.”
While the chances of a nationwide generation defining boom presenting itself in the next nine moths are slim, in Owensboro-Daviess County the story could be a bit different, said Angie Dawson, Women’s Pavilion OBGYN and OBGYN department chief at Owensboro Health.
“We see booms after life changing events,” she said. “We saw it after the big ice storm in 2009. We had an influx of deliveries after people were confined and couldn’t do anything else. This is obviously a much different situation and there are a lot of factors from one person to another. Certainly, the number of accidentals will increase. An issue right now is the availability of contraceptives. We are working hard to fill that need through avenues like telehealth, but there will be patients that don’t get them. There will be plenty of condoms, but whether or not people use them is another thing. I would not be surprised to see a bump in the next nine months.”
