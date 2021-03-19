The Country Club of Owensboro is saying out with the old and in with the new as crews began demolishing its old clubhouse this week.
Dane McLaird, general manager, said Thursday that the clubhouse was built in 1957 and has had its, “fun in the sun.”
“It is just kind of an older building that just wasn’t very well laid out and the membership decided to pursue our new building that we have probably about 60% finished,” he said.
Dubbed “The Paddock,” the new 4,500-square-foot building will serve as an interim main clubhouse while the club finalizes plans for an anticipated 12,000- to 15,000-square-foot replacement for the 1957 building that will sit in the same footprint.
The changes at the club, which originally opened in 1919, are a part of a rebranding effort that even led to a name change, with the club going from “Owensboro Country Club” to “The Country Club of Owensboro.”
“That name change led us to incorporate more of the history within the community and state and that branding process ultimately led us to the name of our new facility being built called The Paddock,” McLaird said.
The club’s junior programs have been rebranded as “thoroughbred,” while rooms in the new building will be named after horses and horse racing.
The new branding effort is something McLaird believes will be appealing to existing members as well as those considering joining the club.
The Country Club of Owensboro previously completed the installation of a five-hole short course to encourage more families to learn the game of golf, as well as newer members that may not have years of experience playing the game.
McLaird said The Paddock will feature large doors that open up onto the pool deck, giving it an open-air feel, something more and more people are finding appealing as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a family area where people can have fun, watch a game, have some cocktails on the pool deck or inside and kind of be a multi-purpose clubhouse for us for the next three to four years,” he said. “Then we can get our feet in some stuff going on with the new clubhouse that will sit in the current old clubhouse footprint.”
Demolition of the 1957 clubhouse building is being done by T.A. Gaddis Services LLC. , while the general contractor of The Paddock is Hartz Construction Co., both of Owensboro.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
