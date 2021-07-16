Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved hiring an engineering firm to assess the structural condition of the Panther Creek Park fire tower that is now closed to public access.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during the regular Daviess Fiscal Court meeting Thursday that Mark Brasher, Daviess County Engineer, came to them with a concern about the safety of the fire tower located in the park at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road.
“There has also been a lot of vandalism so we closed it out of an abundance of caution,” Mattingly said.
The fire tower has been at the Daviess County park since it was moved from Cloverport roughly 30 years ago. Its closure to the public has resulted in a petition designed to “save the fire tower.”
Gardner Engineering and Consulting, PLLC of Owensboro, has been selected to carry out the structural assessment of the tower.
Mattingly said he does not want to see anything like the recent condominium collapse that occurred in Surfside, Florida occur in Daviess County.
“That is why we are signing a contract with a structural engineer, someone who is a professional in structural engineering to make sure that this is safe, or if it is not safe, tell us what repairs are needed; can we repair it,” Mattingly said. “It very well may be that it is just fenced off and nobody goes up it and it stays there.”
Mattingly said it will be up to Daviess Fiscal Court to determine the course of action for the fire tower once Gardner Engineering has completed its assessment and presented it to the court.
In other business, new permanent restroom facilities were approved to be built near the spray park and inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek Park, 3005 Fairview Drive.
Jordan Rowe, Daviess County communications coordinator, said the county received three bids for the project, with the lowest bid totaling $152,239 from Lanham Brothers of Owensboro.
“These bids were within our expected range of cost, this is a budgeted project,” Rowe said.
Mattingly said building permanent restroom facilities at Horse Fork Creek Park will be the latest of the capital improvement projects that the park has undergone in recent years.
“It is a premier place to be in an urban/suburban county setting,” Mattingly said. “We probably have more people around that park than any other park.”
Daviess Fiscal Court also unanimously approved an extension on the juvenile drug court program that is jointly funded by Daviess County and the city off Owensboro.
Mattingly said the program has proved beneficial to juveniles and families in the area, and both entities contribute $75,000 annually to keep it running.
The city approved its portion of the program extension during a City Commission meeting earlier in July.
