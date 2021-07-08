Both Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission will contribute a combined $1 million to support a proposed federal infrastructure grant that if approved, will bring more than $30 million in funding to the Kentucky 54 widening project.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said if the Kentucky 54 project is awarded the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation, it would also require state funding equal to or greater than the $500,000 contributed by the county and city governments.
“I believe there was $100 million allotted to various states and there will be competition for that $100 million, and that is each state, so in Kentucky, there could be up to four of these grants,” Mattingly said. “We are now in competition with other projects throughout the state for that money.”
Commissioner Charlie Castlen asked Mattingly when the county would know if it is to receive the federal funding.
“I don’t know that,” Mattingly said. “The state is providing the funding to apply for the grant.”
If approved, the total $30.6 million in funding for the highway project would include $25 million in federal funding, $4.6 million in state funding and $1 million from the local governments.
The financial support would be used to complete the rebuilding of Kentucky 54 into a six-lane roadway between U.S. 60 and Ralph Avenue, and then for a four-lane roadway with a two-way turn lane median between Ralph Avenue and Thurston-Dermont Road.
Mark Brasher, county engineer, said during the meeting Wednesday that when federal funding can be utilized for projects, it can mean a more defined timeline and an overall more secure future for the project.
The Owensboro City Commission also unanimously approved its $500,000 contribution during its regular meeting this week.
Deneatra Henderson, chief district engineer for the District 2 state highway office, said during that meeting that when studying the previous grant recipients, communities that had made a financial contribution to a project seemed to have the best results.
“A $1 million local contribution is very significant and should give your application the best chance,” Henderson said.
The Kentucky 54 corridor is one of the grant applications the KYTC is sponsoring by paying for the application process this year, she said.
The grant application will be completed by HDR Engineering Inc. and formally submitted by Daviess Fiscal Court.
Mayor Tom Watson said that originally the county and the city were going to contribute $250,000 each, but decided to increase that to a combined $1 million.
“We think that much of this project and we are happy to participate for sure because most people think (Kentucky) 54 needs to be widened,” Watson said.
Mattingly said that in the event the Daviess County’s Kentucky 54 corridor is not chosen to receive the grant funding, then they will simply not spend the money they had set aside.
“We are going to put up $1 million between the city and the county on the chance that we will get $29 million,” he said. “Not a bad deal if you ask me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.