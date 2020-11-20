Daviess Fiscal Court decided Thursday to move forward with the Daviess County Animal Clinic.
On Thursday, the court voted unanimously to not only establish a clinic but also with advertising for a county veterinarian position.
The move will allow the county to better serve the animals of the area as well as provide low-cost spay and neutering services to the public, many of whom go out of county for such services, said Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer.
It was not the county’s aim to get into the veterinary business, but with the passing of Dr. Walter Marsch of the East Side Animal Hospital, county officials were forced to think outside of the box, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“It was never our intention to get into the vet business, but we were forced to,” he said. “After the passing of Dr. Marsch, his son didn’t have the personnel to continue the service.”
After the end of its arrangement with East Side Animal Hospital, the county was forced to seek alternatives, said Mattingly.
“We went out and did a request for proposals for veterinary services and received no responses whatsoever,” he said. “In further conversations with vets in the area, we were told that they weren’t sure they could provide us with the level of service that we had with Dr. Marsch.”
Ultimately, local vets informed the court that not only could they not sustain the county’s annual volume, but also that the services needed by the county represented the lowest form of revenue for their offices, said Johnson.
To that end, the primary services that will be provided by the county veterinarian will focus on those spay and neutering services and not involve competition to private clinics in offering diagnostic or other services.
The establishment of the clinic will not only help the county in keeping euthanasia numbers down but also will only improve the care of shelter animals while being self-sustaining, said Mattingly.
“Right now, the county has to euthanize 22% of animals brought into the shelter,” he said. “Without this county clinic, that number could triple, which is unacceptable. As far as funding, the initial costs will come out of the Carl Henry Animal Shelter Trust Fund. That fund is set aside to hold bequests for folks on the behalf of animals. We are anticipating taking $200,000 out of the fund to build offices at the Daviess County Animal Shelter for the vet and vet-tech, leaving $50,000 in the fund. We firmly believe that this clinic will be self-sustaining, allow us to set programs and special rates for the community and allow us to ensure that these animals have the care that they deserve.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.