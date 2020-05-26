County begins another round of providing masks to businesses
Daviess Fiscal Court will be distributing masks again on Wednesday for those businesses scheduled to reopen on June 1 per Gov. Andy Beshear's guidelines.
In this round, the court will be distributing approximately 20,000 3-ply surgical masks to businesses, including movie theaters and fitness centers, that have 50 or fewer employees.
In recent weeks, the court has given out roughly 30,000 masks and are prepared to give out 20,000 more in the coming days, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
Qualifying businesses are asked to schedule a pickup time at the Daviess County Operations Center by calling 270-685-8456 or 270-685-6142. Distribution will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis and businesses will be required to provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County business license at pickup.
