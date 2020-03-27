For Daviess Fiscal Court, the beginning of spring heralds the most important season of all — budget season.
County Commissioners Charlie Castlen, Mike Koger and George Wathen have all received the first draft of the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. This process will last through June, with the budget being finalized prior to July 1 when the new fiscal year begins, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“By law, we have to present the budget to the commissioners by the beginning of April,” he said. “They will spend the next couple of weeks reviewing it and bring the changes or additions that they would like to see to our work session on April 28. That work session is a forum for us to publicly go over it. If need be, we will return for a second session on April 29. Historically, we have not had to do that.”
As it stands, the draft budget is roughly $72 million, down from the $73,842,159 2019-2020 budget. It anticipates an additional $500,000 toward the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to address increases in pensions, worker’s compensation and health care.
“I feel that it is a reasonable budget that anticipates some issues with COVID-19, but it doesn’t make us stick our head in the sand so we can move forward,” he said. “We will most likely have the first reading in our first May meeting and then we will send it to the Department for Local Government who will review it to make sure it is balanced. We will most likely have the second reading on approval during our first June meeting.”
While working to plan an annual budget, the court has to take into account numerous potential threats that could affect everything from revenues to the court’s bottom line, including COVID-19. Those uncertainties include unstable fuel and energy costs, health care costs and the still unknown impact of aiding the ailing service industry, he said.
“Right now, it is too early to tell,” he said. “I can tell you that the Convention and Visitors Bureau will be impacted due to some of our hotels having to shut down and diminishing occupancy. The Room Tax will be greatly impacted. The slight reduction compared too last year’s budget is reflected in capital costs and reduced state funding. We have a stabilized budget. Everything right now is preliminary. We are still not out of this fiscal year yet and none of us know what will happen with the COVID-19 situation. Right now, it is a good budget that will not delay critical services to this community’s public safety and welfare.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.