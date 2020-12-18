So far, 17 businesses, which is about half of the eligible county restaurants and bars, have been approved for the $5,000 in relief from Daviess Fiscal Court’s Bar and Restaurant Relief Program, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We sent out five checks on Friday and will send out another batch of checks this Friday,” he said. “We are processing the other five as we speak. With what we have we will have spent $85,000 of the $150,000 that we projected. Our hope is that at least 75% of the eligible businesses will apply.
“Programs like this show that we are more nimble on the local government level than the state government is. The court passed it and two weeks later we are sending out checks to those that need it. We target with a rifle approach and the state uses a shotgun blast.”
The program was approved by the court on Dec. 3 and allows for up to $250,000 to be used to aid restaurants and bars in the county that pay county occupational and net profits taxes, and were adversely affected by Gov. Andy Beshear’s Nov. 18 closure orders.
The program is also open to eligible establishments in Whitesville.
The program will be funded through the county’s economic development fund and will not exceed $250,000, Mattingly said.
“This is as much an economic development issue as you can face,” he said.
“This isn’t a matter of creating jobs — this is strictly a matter of job retention. We talked in the past before the pandemic about using these funds to help existing businesses stay competitive. Now it is a matter of survival,” Mattingly said previously.
Mattingly hopes that more businesses will take advantage of the program as the Dec. 21 deadline approaches, he said.
“We want to remind people that they need to submit their applications by the end of business on Monday,” he said. “If they have any questions or problems, they are welcome to call Fiscal Court and we will do what we can to help them through the process. The program was absolutely the right thing to do and it is going well.”
The application for the Daviess County Bar and Restaurant Relief Program is available on the Fiscal Court website at daviessky.org.
Those eligible businesses will have to print the form and mail it to the Daviess County Courthouse, 212 St. Ann St. The forms must be accompanied by copies of their applicable licenses as well as a W-9, given that $5,000 will be considered a grant.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
