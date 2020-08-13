The Independence Bank-sponsored Labor Day fireworks display held annually at Panther Creek Park has been canceled.
The $8,500 display initially scheduled for Sept. 5 has become a much anticipated tradition for the community and the Daviess County Parks Department.
But this year, due to social distancing guidelines and the continued rise of COVID-19 cases, the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Board of Directors in conjunction with Daviess Fiscal Court have decided to forgo the 2020 show in anticipation of being able to maintain the show next year, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“It is a disappointment for the fiscal court and the citizens as well as the parks department,” he said. “We have all gotten used to the show and look forward to it. The fireworks display has served to honor our laborers that work hard and play hard. Given the spikes in COVID-19, we all felt it was the correct move to make. It will be back next year.”
While the Labor Day show has become another community event that has fallen victim to the pandemic, the parks department is still planning on moving forward with Christmas at Panther Creek Park, said Ross Leigh, parks director.
“When you have the kind of crowd that we expect for Labor Day, there is no way to keep it safe and ensure that social distancing and other guidelines are being met,” he said. “People don’t just show up and watch the fireworks and leave. The purpose is to allow everyone to be together in the hours leading up to the fireworks show. It just can’t be done this year in the spirit it is intended. That being said, Christmas at Panther Creek is scheduled to go on. Luckily, people can remain in their cars and enjoy the lights so if we are still where we are at come the holidays, we will be able to still hold that tradition.”
