Daviess Fiscal Court is limiting access and the use of some county park facilities in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The facilities include basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields, baseball/softball diamonds and playground equipment and shelters. The closure was dictated through an executive order signed by Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. It will go into effect Saturday and remain until further notice.
Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County, said the executive order will be taped to park playgrounds and caution tape will be used to block access to the closed amenities to deter people from using the amenities.
The facilities that will remain open include walking paths, fishing lakes, green spaces, disc golf and the Daviess County Gun Club.
Residents still using the parks are encouraged to practice good hygiene and remain 6 feet away from others.
“We encourage people to observe all the safety precautions listed by the federal and state governments, Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, including frequent hand washing and social distancing,” read the executive order. “If you are ill, we encourage you to please stay home.”
Leigh urged the public to still use the county parks, especially in the early days of spring.
“There’s plenty of things to be able to do,” he said. “(There are) trails to walk. We’re blessed by the fact that it's the beginning of spring and there’s a lot of stuff to be able to see come to life. I see redbud trees, various flowers and things that are blooming and I think you just take an entirely different perspective when you come out to the park.”
Leigh said the spread of the coronavirus is something he never imagined.
“I personally don’t have anybody affected by the virus. I know that there are many in the world, even in Daviess County, who have, and for me to be able to see this, it’s contrary to anything that I’d ever thought in my career that I would ever see,” he said.
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department, similar to the county, has closed playgrounds, shelters, basketball courts, volleyball courts, soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, the Travis Aubrey Skate Park, the Legion Street soccer court, water fountains and park restrooms.
Outdoor park green space and walking trails remain open.
For additional questions, the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at 270-685-6142 and the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at 270-687-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.