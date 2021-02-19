While area residents faced another snow-filled commute Thursday morning, city and county crews continued to clear the roads.
Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said Thursday that the city has a pre-determined plan regarding which of Owensboro’s 225 miles of streets are the first to see the snowplows.
“It is generally primary routes for commercial and business traffic and also being cognizant of getting access to medical offices, nursing homes,” Pagan said.
Other primary concerns for the city road department include streets that connect to police and fire stations, ambulance services as well as public utilities. Other high-priority areas are streets that lead to the area’s largest employers and major shopping areas.
Pagan said the city also tries to prioritize streets that have hills and sharp turns.
While the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto accident at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, most drivers either stayed at home or were being cautious.
“It has been fairly quiet as far as accidents today,” Barry Smith, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, said Thursday. “One of the quieter days of the week as concerns accidents and slide-offs.”
Smith said that the main roads in the county appeared to be clearing up by midday, and he felt confident that the county would begin plowing secondary roads by Thursday afternoon.
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said he believes the county has plenty of road salt to get through the remainder of the winter season.
“Basically, we have had two events,” he said Thursday. “We had the ice last week and of course over the weekend, and this week we have had the snow.”
Brasher said that to date, the county has used about 1,200 tons of road salt this season.
“After today, we won’t be full but we will have probably 1,000 tons left in our storage,” he said. “Our capacity is about 1,400 tons.”
Brasher said the county has been replenishing its road salt stockpile throughout the winter and actually picked up another load of salt Thursday.
If the county has any budget left over for road salt at the end of the season, it will be used to get the stockpile back up to its full capacity. If the road salt budget for this year is used up by the end of the season, the county will wait until the new budget is in effect and replenish the salt supply during the summer.
There are about 17 drivers employed by the county to keep the roads maintained during winter weather events.
“We have the capability of pulling more county employees as needed, and of course we have our buildings and grounds department that addresses parking lots and sidewalks for the county,” Brasher said.
There is a lot that has to be taken into account before deciding on a strategy for dealing with a winter weather event because every occasion is unique, he said.
“The temperature of the road comes into play, the ambient temperature comes into play, are the days going to be sunny or cloudy,” he said. “There are too many variables, so every event we look at very specifically and we create a game plan of how to attack it.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
