Daviess Fiscal Court has committed to providing 30,000 three-ply masks to Owensboro-Daviess County businesses throughout the reopening of area businesses through May.
Beginning Wednesday, May 5, those businesses allowed to open on May 11 that fall under the umbrella of manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding, per Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening schedule, are encouraged to contact the Daviess County Operations Center beginning at 8 a.m. at 270-685-8456.
“We are going to start by releasing 10,000 masks for those businesses with 50 or less employees that are allowed to open on May 11,” said Daviess Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. “We are trying to assist our business community in getting ready. There are numerous things that businesses are supposed to do and one of those is providing PPE for your employees. Most have access to hand sanitizer and gloves, but the biggest issue that businesses have identified has been finding masks.”
Fiscal court’s distribution of cost-free masks are to aid area businesses in meeting Beshear’s 14 phase-one “Healthy at Work Requirements” of: continuing telework where possible, phased return to work, enforced social distancing, limiting face-to-face interaction, universal masks and any other necessary PPE, adequate hand sanitizer and hand washing opportunities, common area restrictions, proper sanitation, daily temperature and health checks, creation of a testing plan, develop special accommodations, the designation of a “Healthy at Work” officer, employee education and training and contact tracing protocols.
The 30,000 masks will be divvied up in three phases to match Beshear’s reopening schedule. Those businesses needing masks will have to provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County Occupational Business License. Upon approval, business leaders will pick up their order the county operations center at 2620 Highway 81. Distribution will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.
“We will be busy, so I encourage people to continue to call,” said Mattingly. “We will be releasing all information through the media and on our Daviess County website and social media pages. We have two people that will be assigning pick-up times and confirming qualifications, so it will take time. We have a list of those businesses that have received masks prior to this roll out and will be focusing on those that have not received any to avoid double dipping.”
On May 20, retail and houses of worship will be allowed to reopen and the court will begin the same process for masks a week prior and follow that same schedule for those businesses allowed to reopen on May 25 in accordance with Beshear’s schedule, Mattingly said.
“I want to reiterate and emphasize that people may get upset because of the high volume of calls and wait times,” he said. “We have a lot of small business that we are trying to help, but we are limited on staff. We want to ensure that these masks are distributed as evenly as we can and that we can support as many of our businesses as possible in the coming weeks.”
