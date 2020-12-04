Daviess County is eligible to receive $1.17 million in additional CARES Act funding.
On Thursday, during a regularly scheduled Daviess Fiscal Court meeting, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced that they had received a notice from The Kentucky Association of Counties saying that Daviess County was eligible for the additional funds.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that $50 million in CARES funding would be made available to eligible cities and counties. Beshear also announced that the funds would only be available to local governments that have exhausted their CARES Act allocation.
Given that the court had exhausted those funds for numerous initiatives geared toward combating COVID-19, the county was eligible, said Mattingly.
“The deadline to apply for the funds is on Dec. 11. Our application will be in the mail first thing tomorrow,” he said. “We had anticipated roughly $700,000, but not every city or county had used all of their funds from the first round, so our portion increased. The money is a reimbursement that will go toward COVID-19-related expenses.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
