Daviess Fiscal Court is in negotiations with Owensboro Renewable Natural Gas, LLC to put methane gas generated at the Daviess County Landfill “to work.”
With the tentative agreement, RNG has 180 days to decide if taking on the project is ultimately financially feasible, especially given that the Daviess Fiscal Court’s goal is to put, “no fee dollars at risk,” said David Smith, the county’s director of legislative services and ABC coordinator.
“The county’s requirements for having no money in the project puts very thin margins on these companies,” he said. “We will see if the deal gets finalized or not. We may get to that 180 day time period and they may decide that it isn’t financially feasible. Over 10 years ago, we had a signed agreement with a company to take the gas and create electricity. It never moved forward. I am not going to get excited until I see dirt getting turned.”
Currently, the 20 gas wells underneath the landfill pull in 360 cubic feet of methane per minute, or roughly 2,693 gallons. In all, the wells pull in almost 3.9 million gallons of gas daily from the breakdown of the landfill’s organic material that is ultimately “flared-off.” If the deal is finalized, this immense amount of gas would be collected and converted into clean, “green-gas.”
The county has two goals looking forward to the potential of a contract being finalized, Smith said.
The county wants “to put no county solid waste fees into the project,” he said. “We didn’t want to put that money at risk. Our main goal is to reduce some of the operating costs of our landfill, meaning if they manage the well fields and maintain them, that is a cost that we don’t have to incur. It is decreasing expenses, which is just as good as increasing revenues. Our savings would possibly be in the tens of thousands. ... For us as an entity, every little bit helps. Going forward, they would be covering expenses. ... Our main goal is to save money.”
Aside from the potential savings, a deal with RNG would limit the impact of flaring off the gas on the environment, he said.
“That methane being flared off provides no benefit,” he said. “If there is a way to take that resource and turn it into an economic good, that is better for the environment. If it is turned into a liquid to run equipment, or whatever the case may be, it will displace a nonrenewable fossil fuel. Those are the two issues that drove us on this. We would be better off as a government entity and we can provide an avenue for the methane to be used in an environmentally beneficial manner.”
In 2009, county officials were working toward a 20-year contract with E.ON U.S., the corporation that operated Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric Co., in the hopes that they could generate $2 million over the course of the contract. Ultimately, E.ON U.S. was purchased by PPL Corp., and due to a low market, any hope for a deal fell through. Aside from diminishing prices, the county was forced to open one side of the landfill for a 10-acre expansion that allowed gas to escape, and they had to deal with water entering into the wells, an issue that has since been addressed.
Despite past issues, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is optimistic about the potential of an agreement with RNG.
“Besides the potential of some revenue and reduction in costs that would give us those cheaper operating costs, we are also using a resource that originally was just being wasted,” he said. “If this goes through, it will be put in a pipeline to do real work. To me it is better using that renewable resource. As long as there is waste there is this resource. It is a good deal.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
