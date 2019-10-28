County fire department works with elementary students on fire safety

Daviess County Fire Inspector Keith Hurm, along with members of the Daviess County Fire Department, are holding fire safety courses at all of the county's elementary schools leading up to Christmas break.
"Our plan is to hit all of them," Hurm said. "Some we will go to twice. The information went out in September with the goal of hitting all of the schools by Christmas break. While October is Fire Prevention Month, I view every month as Fire Prevention Month. Our goal wasn't to cram it all into one month, but spread it out over time."
While Hurm has performed these informational assemblies to entire schools, he prefers a smaller group, like the one he worked with at Sorgho Elementary on Friday, he said.
"Third- and fourth-graders are the best group," he said. "Younger students can get overwhelmed quickly and really just want to go and see that fire truck, and the older kids, especially those that have had these in the past, lose their focus quickly. I think the lessons are more effective with the third- and fourth-grade kids. I like to make it a smaller atmosphere, like at Sorgho. I had about 125."
The focus of the assembly covers the gamut of actions needed to not only prevent fires but what to do if there is one, he said.
"We talk about cooking safety, like how to place pots and pans on the stove," he said. "That is really important, especially with the holidays coming up. We also covered maintaining an eye on their younger brothers or sisters, changing batteries in the smoke detector, which is coming up next month with the time change. One thing we really stress, especially in the cell phone age, is the importance of knowing their addresses or the address of anywhere they may go. Before cell phones, a call would come in from a landline. Now that signal may bounce off any number of cell phone towers."
While many of the lessons are the classic ones that we all grew up with, some practices are newer, he said.
"One thing we talk about, which is a new trend, is sleeping with your bedroom door shut," he said. "Studies have shown that if there is a fire and the door is closed, it will slow the progression of a fire and any smoke or toxic gases. Some people think that the smoke will wake them up, which is not true. Sleeping with that door closed will buy time.
"We also discussed the necessity of a rope ladder for kids on the second floor as well as establishing a safe meeting place in the event of a fire and establish home fire drills. We try to carry a lot of what they do in drills at school into the home."
While the curriculum is academic and serious, the kids also get to go outside and be near the fire truck and firefighters. It is this stage of the presentation that can yield interesting results, he said.
"We took the group outside and they got to check out the fire truck and ask questions," he said. "They always want to know how long the hoses are, where the ax is and of course, they always want to know about the jaws of life. Sometimes, however, we get some great questions. One young lady recently asked us what the worst call we ever had was. She didn't elaborate on if she meant a human casualty or a house and neither did we, but it was an intriguing question from a fourth-grader. It truly is an enriching experience."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
