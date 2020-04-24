Daviess Fiscal Court expects to receive a limited quantity of N-95 masks and plans to distribute those to businesses with 50 or fewer employees and continuing to operate under Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order 2020-246.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, qualifying businesses can schedule a pickup time by contacting Karla Riney at 270-685-8456. A current copy of an Owensboro/Daviess County business license is required.
Each unit costs $1.79 and will contain five masks. Pickup will be at the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Kentucky 81. Distribution will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis.
