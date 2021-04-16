Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to hire Julie Gray as county veterinarian during its regular meeting Thursday.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Daviess Fiscal Court began talking about hiring a county veterinarian last year, and this is the culmination of that.
“As we have moved forward, we have found it harder and harder to get the vet services that we needed in a timely manner,” he said during the meeting.
Mattingly said the county did request proposals from local veterinarians, but it failed to receive any replies.
“We were faced with two paths, either start putting down a lot more animals than we would want to or to hire a vet and start our own clinic,” Mattingly said.
The county plans to build a veterinary tech center at its Operations Center on Calhoun Road. The center will primarily be responsible for spay and neuter procedures for local rescue animals, he said.
A native of Farmington, Gray received her undergraduate degree from Murray State University in 1999 and graduated from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2003.
“I have been in Owensboro ever since then,” she said before the meeting.
Gray said she is most looking forward being able to take care of the animals that come into the care of Daviess County and working to reduce the euthanasia rate.
In December 2020, Mattingly said at that time 22% of the animals brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter were being euthanized.
Gray comes to Owensboro from the Vanderburgh Humane Society in Evansville, Indiana. She previously spent 14 years at Towne Square Animal Hospital in Owensboro.
“We are probably going to focus on shelter and other animal rescues, but there will be opportunity for the public to have their pets spayed or neutered there as well,” she said.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said Gray will officially start in her new role July 5.
“In the meantime, she will be working with us and the architects in designing the building and she will help us start ordering the equipment,” Smith said.
Mattingly said previously that the initial funding for the center will be taken from the Carl Henry Animal Shelter Trust Fund.
“We are anticipating taking $200,000 out of the fund to build offices at the Daviess County Animal Shelter for the vet and vet-tech, leaving $50,000 in the fund,” he said. “We firmly believe that this clinic will be self-sustaining, allow us to set programs and special rates for the community and allow us to ensure that these animals have the care that they deserve.”
In other business, Mattingly provided an update on the Confederate statue.
“All I can tell you is I am in contact right now with another entity for a potential site and I hope to bring a recommendation sometime in late May,” he said. “Until that time, I am not at liberty to reveal the entity that we are negotiating with.”
Mattingly said Daviess Fiscal Court has explored multiple potential options for the monument to be moved to, including the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, but they have not worked out.
“We are working diligently to uphold the integrity of this court and do what the court voted to do back in August of last year,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
