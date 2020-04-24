Officials from around Owensboro-Daviess County took to Facebook on Thursday to continue their series of COVID-19 community discussions.
Hosted by the Green River District Health Department, the discussion included GRDHD Director Clay Horton, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball, Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne and Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant.
The main focus of the discussion centered around testing opportunities in Owensboro-Daviess County, the canceling of events and the ongoing conversations among leaders regarding future steps.
Mayfield complemented the people of Whitesville and city staff for their handling of safety protocols, but was forced to announce some “difficult decisions,” she said.
“Because of social distancing and for the safety of community, we have decided to cancel our annual fireworks show on June 26,” she said. “It was a hard decision, but because of the large crowds we decided it would be for the best. We will also be canceling out tractor show on May 16. I feel that we should prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.”
Horton spoke to the continuing efforts by the health department in investigating all reported cases of COVID-19 and the 10 new confirmed cases Thursday.
He encouraged the community to not only use the department’s online resources, but other Owensboro-Daviess County agencies as well.
“So far, we have had 146 total cases in Daviess County,” he said. “Exactly half of those people have recovered with 19 having to be hospitalized. We are in an upswing, many of the cases that we had Thursday reported that their symptoms began around April 15, which matches the incubation period. We are seeing the results of what happened two or three weeks ago. We have all worked hard and have made tremendous sacrifice; it is important that we continue to follow the guidance of experts and we will see results. We will continue releasing our reports to the public and media at 11 a.m. every day.”
Ball announced that the drive-thru COVID-19 tests will begin next week and be held at the main campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College. All information regarding registration for testing and a map can be found on the EMA Facebook page and other online platforms, he said.
DuFrayne applauded area first responders who showed up in force to the the campus of Owensboro Health to show their support of healthcare workers on Thursday night and reminded people to stay the course with social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
“We are looking at a roll-out when we see a decline in our numbers over a two week period,” he said. “We aren’t there yet. We do know that in Indiana they are opening some facilities; their numbers are different. We are following the governor’s recommendations. People are doing what they need to be doing. These measures have helped, even as we start to open back up the hospital and economy, these measures will stay in place. There will be social distancing. Once this unfolds these measures must be followed.”
