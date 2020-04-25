Daviess Fiscal Court has entered into a lease agreement with Matt Boarman and Owensboro Marina owner Ron Kolb regarding the Little Hurricane Boat Ramp.
Kolb and Boarman will be moving their operation from Owensboro Marina’s current location on 2351 Triad Drive due to losing their lease. They will now, through the new agreement, be operating from the Little Hurricane Boat Ramp. The court was pleased to be able to work with a local business entity, said Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We had the opportunity to purchase Little Hurricane from the Army Corps of Engineers or have it given to us,” he said. “Had they given it to us, there would have been restrictions, so we decided to purchase it so that we could potentially partner with other entities. We were approached last year by Matt (Boarman). We didn’t feel comfortable in potentially restricting access to public property, so we told him we could give him an in-kind lease that allowed him to attach his dock and use the grounds and in return he maintain the grounds. He has the ability to run his dock, but may not charge the public any money for the use of public space.”
Given that the marina was in need of a new space, Kolb is excited by the opportunity and feels that it will be a good partnership all around.
“We’ll be moving the marina to the lower part of Little Hurricane,” he said. “We will offer boat docking for daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal use for locals and transients traveling the river. We won’t have a restaurant or anything like that, it is strictly a boat dock. We can house around 30 boats. We are at the mercy of the river for when we open. We always shoot for Memorial Day weekend, but most likely it will be closer to the Fourth of July.”
His hope is that the inclusion of the dock will add new life to Little Hurricane.
“This is definitely a great area,” he said. “It is fantastic that the county was able to work with us. They stepped up and helped us and it should be a good arrangement. Maintenance has been down from when the corps turned it over to the county. With us, there will be more lights and security and help the county make sure it is well taken care of. We definitely think it will bring more life to the area.”
