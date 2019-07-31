County offers pay bump incentive to mechanics seeking extra education

The Daviess Fiscal Court has amended a portion of their administrative code that will allow for the potential of county mechanics to increase their hourly pay by $2.50.
The amendment, approved at a regular court meeting on July 23, is specifically geared toward mechanics in the public works department, according to Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"It is difficult to hire mechanics and this is a way to enhance their pay and keep them around," he said. "It is getting harder and harder to recruit and keep mechanics. There are some things that we have to farm out from our operations centers that are specialized. The goal would be to keep it all in-house to save money, but above all, time. We can't afford to have a large piece of equipment down."
Interested employees can take a class once a year as long as their credit hours are approved by Fleet Maintenance Supervisor Tim Jackson.
According to County Engineer Mark Brasher, the mechanics can increase their hourly rate by 50 cents per year, and within five years, they can reach the $2.50 mark.
This program is not geared toward a traditional college education, but is more toward certificate studies that focus on specialized training and skills that are germane to the needs of the county, Brasher said.
"They will do a training and get a certificate on the hydraulics-piece of a Volvo-systems or the braking-system of a Mack, for example," he said. "Typically we get a certificate. We will look at the class and the fleet maintenance supervisor will determine that class's worth and once they get up to 10 hours of these credit hours, that is worth a 50 cent per hour raise to their pay rate. If there is more to be done and someone gets $2.50 worth done in five years and they need more, we have left the door open for that possibility."
On top of the raise in pay, those taking these programs will also be reimbursed, a practice the county has always backed.
"Anytime that we can we reimburse them, we do," he said. "From my understanding, we are 100% reimbursed. As the Judge (Mattingly) says, we try to be as employee-training friendly as possible. We want to give them as much advantage as we can to better themselves and to benefit to the county. We need that peer-to-peer training and book training as well. Ultimately, we have issues that come up that we don't know how to resolve and we have to send that equipment out. It is good for our employees and it is good for the county in terms of having a more agile workforce. We are also able to save those funds being able to do as much work as we can in-house and utilize our employees' skill sets as much as possible."
