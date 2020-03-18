The Daviess County Clerk’s Office and Daviess County Property Valuation Office are urging county residents to utilize the offices’ offsite services.
For license plate renewals, there are three options. For mail in, the clerk’s office encourages citizens to, “follow the instructions that are on your renewal cards that you received.” To utilize the online service, residents may go to Drive.KY.Gov and follow the instructions for the “Renew Vehicle Registration Online” APP. For phone renewals, residents may either call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 270-685-8434 EXT. 1 for boat or car; or use the clerk’s 24/7 Interactive Vehicle Registration system at 877-885-3013. For the system, callers must have their vehicle’s title number, renewal amount and credit card.
The clerk’s office is also urging voters who, “due to age, disability, or illness,” would be interested in voting in the upcoming primary election that has been rescheduled for June 23 to do so by paper absentee ballot. Those interested in that option can arrange it by calling 270-685-8434, ext. 3.
The PVA is following suit and asking that beginning Wednesday, until they receive different instruction, any citizen wishing to conduct business with the PVA do so via phone, 270-685-8474; fax, 270-685-8493; email, customerservice@daviess kypva.org or through the PVA’s free website, www.daviesskypva.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
