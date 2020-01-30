Owensboro-Daviess County’s first forum focusing on the proposed Daviess County LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Ordinance, also known as the fairness ordinance, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Blandford Hall.
The purpose of the forum is to give county residents the opportunity to voice their views on whether they favor or oppose the proposed ordinance, said Daviess County Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“This is not about the number of people showing up,” he said. “This is about allowing an opportunity for the public to speak. Right now if I allow people two or three minutes apiece to comment, it will take up a lot of time. I hope those that would take advantage of the forum will show up with someone representing their group or view.”
The forums are not for people to ask questions but voice their respective views, Mattingly said.
“We won’t have people there to answer questions about it,” he said. “If they have questions, I would encourage them to write them down and leave their name and phone number and we will get back to them. Hopefully, some of those questions will be answered by some of the speakers. There is the potential to hold a different forum to allow the county attorney to describe the legal interpretation of the ordinance, if it is needed.”
Community members taking part in the forum will be encouraged to write down their names, whether they are in support or in opposition to the ordinance, and if they are from Daviess County, he said.
“Preference is given to Daviess County residents,” he said. “If, after the second forum in February, there is still great community interest, we will have a third or as many as we need to allow everyone to speak.”
County Commissioner Mike Koger said he believes community input during the forum is necessary.
“We need to listen to what everyone has to say,” he said. “We are giving more opportunity than just the one or two people that we have had speak in the past at Fiscal Court. It is important for me to listen to everyone before making my final decision.”
County Commissioners Charlie Castlen and George Wathen both plan to be at the forum.
“We need to hear what people have to say, whatever that may be,” Wathen said. “For me, my mind is already made up.”
Wathen previously said he would not vote in favor of an ordinance.
When reached Wednesday, Castlen declined to comment other than to say he will attend.
Fiscal Court will not hear public comment regarding the ordinance during regular court meetings in February. It will instead rely on the forums for community comment.
The second forum will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Brescia University’s Taylor Lecture Hall.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
