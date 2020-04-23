Daviess Fiscal Court is facing cuts in state funding heading into a budget work session on Thursday, April 23.
So far, the court will be dealing with roughly $250,000 in state cuts from a $1.5 million road budget as well as a recent 2% cut from the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts for the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center.
While cuts are never welcome, it isn’t something that the court can’t handle, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“The good thing about fiscal court is that we look at the entire story of a budget,” he said. “We look at roads, landfill, animal control and parks as opposed to pulling out one budget line item without considering how that cut could affect everything else. Unfortunately, that is a practice that the federal government and the state do too often in terms of making cuts without looking at how it will impact the budget as a whole.”
A major aspect of the road budget cut, for instance, is affected by the state gas tax, which, given the drop in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, is understandable, he said.
“My goal was to complete 35 miles of roads,” Mattingly said. “We spend more money on roads than many of our sister counties. Despite the cuts, I am recommending that we budget $1.8 million so we can fully pave those roads. We will go ahead and plan on fulfilling that roads list in the first half of the year and go back at the second part of the year and see where we are. With the cuts, that could potentially mean we do 10 miles less of roads.”
With the fiscal year 2020-21 budget projected to be at roughly $72 million, the court isn’t anticipating the major issues that they were faced with last year — a major feather in their cap is switching over to the state health care system on Jan. 1, said Jim Hendrix, county treasurer.
“There isn’t anything this year that is a hot button item,” he said. “We made that move to the state health care system at the beginning of the year. Prior to that, we were self-insured and getting killed. Our costs are directly tied to the state, so the volatility is less. You are spreading the cost over 275,000 people as opposed to a couple hundred.”
Going into Thursday’s meeting, county officials feel that the budget is strong and that they will be able to manage any issues that may come down the road, especially due to COVID-19, Mattingly said.
“Most of the issue is how we will control cost,” he said. “We have a balanced budget. The issues traditionally come in where we have to transfer money to places like the jail or the sheriff’s office. We have taken a hit in some revenue, but not in the associated costs. It is important to remember that a budget isn’t set in stone. It is a proposal of how we intend to spend the money. We discuss potential budget threats through Jim (Hendrix) early on, like unstable fuel and energy prices for instance.
“Daviess Fiscal Court has been frugal in watching our revenues and expenses. The fact that we have a $72 million budget doesn’t mean we will spend that. Any issues that we have, we feel confident that we can supplement with our reserves.”
The court will air the budget work session via the Daviess County Fiscal Court Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
