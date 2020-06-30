Daviess Fiscal Court will vote Tuesday, June 30, to determine the fate of the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.
Resolution 18-2020, a resolution regarding the confederate monument, will be presented to the members of the court for their vote.
If the court votes to relocate the statue, it will be returned to the Daughters of the Confederacy Kentucky Chapter and moved to property south of Panther Creek on U.S. 431 owned by that chapter where there are pre-existing monuments for the Battle of Panther Creek, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We are going to consider a resolution which will move the monument at the request of the Daughters of the Confederacy,” he said. “It will remain in Daviess County and be relocated by the court to the memorial for the Battle of Panther Creek on land privately owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy. I will present the resolution on Tuesday night and will move that it be approved.”
The meeting will not be open to the public given social distancing guidelines from Gov. Andy Beshear, but will be streaming on Facebook live.
The removal of the statue was initially spearheaded by the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107, in 2017, but gained little traction.
In recent weeks, the cause to remove Confederate statues across the United States has gained momentum in light of national protests brought about by the police-involved deaths of two Black individuals — George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 and Breonna Taylor in Louisville on March 13.
In Kentucky, the call to take down Confederate iconography on public grounds has only continued to gain momentum, aided in large part by Beshear’s call to remove such monuments from county courthouses across the state, calling them, “a symbol that divides us.”
County Commissioners Charlie Castlen, George Wathen and Mike Koger said they are still weighing public input ahead of Tuesday night’s vote and opted not to comment on the issue prior to it.
Daviess Fiscal Court will meet at 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, June 30, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.