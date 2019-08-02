County OKs Deaconess as ambulance backup

The Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve a backup ambulance service agreement with Evansville-based Deaconess Hospital.
At a regular meeting on Thursday, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly asked County Commissioners Charlie Castlen, Mike Koger and George Wathen to approve the agreement in light of Owensboro Health's informing the court and city of Owensboro officials in June that it would be pulling out of a backup ambulance agreement that has been in effect since 1978. The more than 40-year agreement, and OH's position as a backup, expires on Sept. 18.
Mattingly thanked County Attorney Claud Porter for his efforts in drafting the agreement between the county and Deaconess as well as Owensboro city officials for their hard work in addressing the previous ambulance issue as he asked the commissioners for the authority moving forward to sign the final agreement when Deaconess has finished its review.
"I will keep you all informed as the agreement is worked on," Mattingly said. "I talked to the city manager (Nate Pagan), Mayor (Tom) Watson and all the city commissioners as well and will keep them in loop. In negotiations, the fewer entities involved the quicker you can come up with a final document. The agreement is being made on behalf of all of Daviess County and I believe that this is an issue best dealt with by the government that represents everyone in the county."
The court was initially approached by Deaconess about the possibility of forming an agreement shortly after OH announced its decision to no longer honor their past agreement with the city and county.
"It became apparent that the hospital (OH) was choosing to relieve itself of any responsibility in terms of the safety and welfare of the citizens in Owensboro-Daviess County," he said. "Their attorney notified us that the current agreement with the hospital was not valid and even if it was, their intent was not to renew."
Even though county and city officials have been in negotiations with Deaconess, there were still attempts to reconcile and move forward with OH, he said.
"Out of courtesy to the hospital, I contacted the chair (Jeff Carpenter) in an attempt to work out our differences," Mattingly said. "That came to no avail. City Manager Pagan and I had several meetings and conversations with them and couldn't come to an agreement. Tuesday I received a letter from the hospital's CEO (Greg Strahan) outlining the rejection of our final proposal. I would say that where we (city and county officials) started and where the hospital started, we traveled a long way and they continued to stay in their first and final position."
In the rejection letter, according to Mattingly, Strahan wrote that they would participate in a $50,000 subsidy with no commitment regarding backup services.
However, the $50,000 subsidy hinged on county and city officials not negotiating with any of OH's competitors.
While Mattingly did not go into detail about the negotiation process, he rebuked OH in what he called the "lack of leadership" and "strongarm" tactics on the part of OH's leadership, he said.
"The hospital CEO (Strahan), in my opinion, seems to have a fixation when it comes to linking issues together," Mattingly said. "I must say that I am disappointed in the lack of leadership by all of the hospital's (OH) board members as well as all of the professional staff regarding this issue. I am also disappointed at the strongarm tactics employed by the hospital leadership in trying to link change in the bylaws to the ambulance service. I guess that is what you get when there is a health care monopoly in our community."
While the final agreement with Deaconess is still in the works, negotiations between county and city officials over the issue of a backup ambulance services are finished, opening the door for a potentially fruitful partnership between Daviess County, Deaconess and the county's emergency medical transport provider American Medical Response (AMR).
"AMR has done a fine job," Mattingly said. "The backup agreement is like insurance, you buy it but you never hope you need it. We would be remiss in our responsibilities as providers for public safety if we did not have this agreement in place. I look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship between our community, AMR and Deaconess."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
