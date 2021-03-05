A new access road is coming to Owensboro’s Wimsatt Court subdivision as part of the Kentucky Highway 54 widening project that has been in the works for more than a year.
Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve the county accepting the transfer of the Wimsatt Court access road and the associated right-of-way during its regular meeting Thursday.
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said during the meeting that the subdivision is located next to the U.S. Route 60 interchange, and the widening project has caused some problems for the neighborhood.
“It is already difficult to get out of Wimsatt Court because vehicles back up at that intersection,” Brasher said. “So the highway department, as a part of their plan for the State Route 54 widening, is going to put an access road to another road that comes out into Gateway Commons, just directly North of Wimsatt Court. So what they are asking for is that we accept that connector into our road system once it is built.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said that in addition to easing up some traffic congestion for those that live in the area, an additional access point will also make it easier for emergency vehicles to get in and out of the neighborhood.
“It is a no brainer if you ask me,” Mattingly said. “The state will purchase the right-of-way; they will build it; the county is not going to be out anything.”
Once the new road is built, Mattingly said the county’s only financial responsibility will be to maintain the roadway, estimated to be about 200 feet.
In other business, Fiscal Court also approved moving forward on an application for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, grant funding for utility assistance.
Mattingly said Daviess County is able to apply for up to $200,000 that could then be distributed to residents struggling with their utility bills as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the things about this fund as opposed to the other CDBG grants that we get, typically that is for low to moderate income, there are no income restrictions on this,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly said the only requirement for Daviess County residents to receive the assistance is that they’re behind on their utility payments, and to the point that they will soon lose service.
The funding will also be used outside of the city of Owensboro, which is an entitled entity and has already received these funds, he said. Whitesville also does not qualify for this batch of funding, as it has the same capacity as Daviess Fiscal Court to apply for these funds.
While it could take four or five months for the money to be received and distributed through Audubon Area Community Services, Mattingly said he believes there will still be a significant need for utility assistance in the community.
“There is a lot of need out there and this is just one of the ways we can get to it,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
