McLean County received $59,850 from Gov. Andy Beshear’s $5 million transportation investment recently to resurface Patterson Road in Sacramento.
McLean County is one of 32 counties and cities to receive funding for road and infrastructure repairs.
“For us, we submitted around $178,000 worth of resurfacing projects and there’s a scoring criteria that the state uses,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. “We sent in a few roads but Patterson Road was selected for this program.”
Dame said not every county in the region received the discretionary funds this time because of COVID-19.
“For a while, there was a decline in gas receipts when no one was driving and that indirectly goes into the formula that helps to attribute funds to this program,” Dame said. “We are excited to get the funds because not every county received these funds. We are fortunate.”
According to Dame, the county will also receive about $800,000 worth of county road aid, which is an increase. The aid is the general road department fund to help pave roads and pay for employees.
Dame said Patterson Road was selected for McLean County because of the shape the road is in.
“The state department of transportation sends out their own representatives to look at the road and determine if it qualifies,” he said. “Based on the scoring criteria, it ranked high.”
The beginning of the repaving depends on the contractor, according to Dame. He said it could begin in August.
“Better roads make for a better Kentucky,” Beshear said. “This infusion will improve the safety of routes Kentuckians rely on daily to stay connected within their communities. It will also fund new roadways to improve access and mobility.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
