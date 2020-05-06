During the months that the commonwealth has been mired in COVID-19 response, Owensboro-Daviess County has seen an uptick in the numbers of displaced individuals experiencing homelessness.
Harry Pedigo, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter executive director, said many have been marginalized due to stints in detention facilities that lack a home placement or suffer from prolonged mental health issues.
“We know for sure that individuals have been dropped off,” he said. “It can be anybody. We know for sure that out-of-county law enforcement agencies as well as detention centers have added to this. I don’t think it is important to point finger or single them out by name; the important issue is that people are being dropped off without support and without any of our Owensboro-Daviess County agencies being contacted that could give these people the support that they need.”
While each individual and their account is assessed to gauge validity and their respective needs, one recent individual recently released from an out of county detention facility aided by St. Benedict’s staff and area partners was dropped off in the alleyway behind the shelter without warning.
“He could barely talk and he didn’t know where he was,” Pedigo said. “He said he was dropped off in the alley and told this (St. Benedict’s) is where he needed to go. ‘I’m not from here,’ he said. ‘My own county doesn’t want me so they brought me here.’ I assessed the individual and linked him with the Daviess County Drug Court and we got the individual an immediate psychiatric evaluation and were able to get him regulated on medications.”
This particular individual also needed aid in various other services as well, Pedigo said.
“They needed Medicaid services, so we put them in touch with Audubon Area Community Services as well as the Social Security Office so the individual could get their disability check reinstated,” Pedigo said. “The individual has no family here and is afraid to go back home because they are afraid that they will be put out of their hometown. Those that brought the individual could have contacted us and informed us that they couldn’t support the individual and asked if we had a bed. Instead, he was left in an unknown town in the middle of this pandemic without those individuals that left him knowing our policies and if we had vacancies. It was an injustice and happens over and over in different scenarios. I am sure some individuals tell this story, but this is a confirmed story that took place and was perpetrated by a detention center outside of Daviess County.”
While situations like this are sadly not out of the ordinary, due to the current climate, Pedigo feels that now is the time to “talk about it,” he said.
“We are all scared and limited in our resources,” he said. “But to put someone in the middle of a hot zone and to put them out where they have no support is inhumane and unfair to the individual, the city, county and area support agencies. It is unfortunate that they get placed in a position where they don’t have a choice of where they go. As a social worker, the most effective way to help someone is to allow them to have choice; when you choose, you take away their autonomy and their hope in themselves and their self-esteem.”
While the influx of displaced people may seem like a potential crisis, the reality is that it has only highlighted how unique and tight-knit the relationships between law enforcement agencies, city and county government and area service organizations are, Pedigo said.
“Our policy is that we won’t take anyone outside of Owensboro-Daviess County or Ohio County,” he said. “I have told my staff that when we see an individual that our policy is no one outside. If they spent the night on the streets of Owensboro, bring them in, lets help these people. There are a lot of people that don’t know us and aren’t from here. But we are continuing our outreach daily and many, out of fear, are giving limited information right now because we don’t have a relationship. We are working every day to build that relationship and get them the help that they need. We are fortunate to have the law enforcement agencies, local government and agencies that we have here.”
Daviess Fiscal Court along with Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department are backing St. Benedict’s and area agencies through heightening law enforcement outreach, said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department.
Andrew Boggess, OPD public information officer, said he and fellow officers are working with outside law enforcement agencies and governments to create clear line of communication.
And Claud Porter, Daviess County attorney, said the county is developing pathways to track these displaced individuals’ county/city of origin and how they arrived in Owensboro-Daviess County.
The bottom line shared by all of the aforementioned agencies is that Owensboro-Daviess County stand together and for those in need, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“You don’t drop off someone in an unfamiliar place without them knowing they will be taken care of,” Mattingly said. “We take care of our homeless. Whether these people are from Owensboro-Daviess County or not, they are human beings and they deserve to be treated as such.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
