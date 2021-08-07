Daviess Fiscal Court wants to hear from county residents about how they would like to see the $19.7 million in funding the county is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said in a video posted on social media that the survey gives every resident of Daviess County an opportunity to share their thoughts about how the money should be spent.
“These are your tax dollars being returned to Daviess County Fiscal Court, so you should get involved,” Mattingly said.
County Commissioner Charlie Castlen said Friday that Fiscal Court is still waiting to receive the final guidelines for how the ARPA funding can be spent, and he does not believe it makes sense to allocate that funding for projects until those guidelines are firmly established.
To date, Mattingly said the guidelines and restrictions have only stated what the money cannot be spend on — debt service, reimbursement of past spending or to reduce taxes.
Mattingly said it is important for those filling out the survey to keep those restrictions in mind, and also that the funding must be used for a one-time project, rather than something that will require additional funding down the road.
“The money absolutely should not be spent on programs that will require continuing costs or reoccurring costs,” he said. “This is one-time money. Use local tax dollars to continue the program would not be in the best interest of the community.”
Castlen said he believes it is only right that Daviess Fiscal Court reach out for public input about how citizens would like to see the $19.7 million spent.
“I think it is appropriate that we would have community input, otherwise you would have four people who just happen to be handed a bucket of money and told to spend it,” Castlen said. “ I don’t think it would be appropriate for us whether we are elected officials or not.”
Mattingly’s video post is available at https://www.daviessky.org/arpa/.
