The Daviess County Detention Center has suspended its community offender labor programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger received notice from the Department of Corrections that facilities around the state needed to limit inmate exposure to the community, Maglinger said.
“The inmates do have interactions and the suspension of work is meant to protect those that are in the detention center,” he said. “There is no perfect way to do this, but we are trying to minimize movement.”
The suspension of community labor programs has had a more far-reaching implication than just the detention center, leaving the Daviess County Landfill and Grimes Avenue Transfer Station short on labor, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“I received word from Jailer Maglinger on Saturday informing me that the work crews would be suspended,” Mattingly said. “I contacted David Smith (director of legislative services and ABC coordinator) and informed him that they are anticipating a month of suspended service, at least.”
Currently, Daviess Fiscal Court is in the process of developing a plan for cross-training employees as well as hiring temporary workers to fill the void of the detention center work crews, Mattingly said.
“Essentially, Daviess County Landfill has depended on the jail for work crews,” he said. “The guys come and work at the landfill they eat and get time away and it saves the taxpayer dollars from having to hire full-time permanent employees. We won’t have enough paid staff to operate at both places for very long. We are in the process of finding temporary employees to go to work at the landfill.”
The court will be putting out a notice to the community, but anyone interested prior to the notice can contact the county at 270-685-8424, Mattingly said.
“We encourage anyone that is interested to leave their name and their number and we will get back to them,” he said. “We are looking to bring on four to six employees for at least four weeks. It is $12 an hour for temporary work and if anyone is interested, we encourage them to give us a call. It goes to show that every aspect of the community depends on another and that during these times we need to keep our heads above water.”
Aside from community labor at the landfill and transfer station, the detention center has also suspended its work at the Daviess County Animal Shelter as well as its road-crew duties that include mowing, string trimming and trash pickup, and other community service projects with the Kentucky Department of Transportation and community nonprofits, Maglinger said.
As for the inmates, detention center officials are doing all they can to maintain as much normalcy as possible, he said.
“Those inmates that are in the same cell still get to do recreation together, just not to the extent that they would,” he said. “We have suspended public visitations, church services and have had attorneys and inmates meet through the visitation booths. We have changed the phones so that they maintain attorney-client privilege. The rationale is to limit any exposure that may come into the jail. We will maintain these policies until the Department of Corrections advises us otherwise. Our inmates do a great deal of work, but for now, that program is suspended. Right now there are a lot of unknowns and rumors, so you just don’t know.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
