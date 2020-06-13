The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has pledged roughly $1 million to Daviess County as part of its Rural Secondary program.
On Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court heard from a KYTC representative who gave three recommendations for the state roads within Daviess County that need maintenance and would be funded through the program.
The Rural Secondary Program is funded by 22.2% of the motor fuels tax revenue. These funds are used for the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of secondary and rural roads in each county.
In all, the cabinet has pledged roughly $750,000 to resurface the following: 2.926 miles of Kentucky 142 from Kentucky 54 to Lance Road, $320,000; .77 miles of Kentucky 1554 from Kentucky 56 to the Audubon Parkway, $150,000; and 2.825 miles of Kentucky 405 starting at Kentucky 144 in Thruston to Graves Lane, $280,000.
The court voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of rehabbing the proposed projects and declined option B, which would have seen the remainder of the $1 million ($250,000) in secondary roads funding via Flex Funding that the cabinet wished to use toward safety upgrades on Kentucky-554.
Flex fund amounts are determined by the condition of the state roads in each county. The better condition the state roads in a county are in, the more flex funding the county receives. The court opted to fold the flex funds into the county roads budget to cover more mileage of Daviess County roads, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
“They will use 80% for their proposed projects, and we will use the additional 20% in flex funds toward our roads budget,” he said. “Some counties will give those funds to the state to be used on another state road, but during my time as judge-executive, we have always voted to use those flex funds toward our own county roads.”
The 10% cut in the secondary roads funding was not a shock and part of what will be a “death by a thousand cuts,” in terms of continuing budget cuts to programs on the state level as a result of COVID-19, Mattingly said.
“We were expecting it,” he said. “They had already made a cut to this year’s end budget. Gas receipts are down considerably, and that is where the roads funding comes from. The budgetary climate right now is a death by a thousand budgetary cuts; I am just pleased that it wasn’t cut by more than 10%.”
