On Thursday, Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously to suspend tax increases set to raise occupational and net profits taxes on Jan. 1, 2021. Instead, the rates will remain the same, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
In 2019, due to an anticipated $2.6 million deficit brought on by unfunded state mandates and rising costs in pension, health care and building expenses associated with the Daviess County Detention Center, the court reluctantly decided to raise taxes to make up for the loss in revenue and to protect the reserve bubble, Mattingly said.
The 2019 tax increase was a two-pronged approach that raised both occupational and net profits taxes from its 12-year level of 0.35%, which annually generated $2 million for the county, to 0.70% on Jan. 1, 2020, which would generate $4 million annually with both taxes scheduled to increase to 1% on Jan. 1, 2021.
The suspended increase to 1% was expected to add an additional $1.7 million to the county’s coffers totaling roughly $5.7 million to offset anticipated future budget deficits and protect reserves. The goal of the two-phase approach was, in the hopes of county officials, to never have to implement phase two in the hopes that state officials would be able to even out Kentucky’s ailing pension system and aid the county in covering then unfunded state mandates, said Mattingly.
Aside from occupational and next profits taxes, the county’s real property tax will drop from 13.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation to 13.4 cents. In simpler terms, a property owner whose home or property is assessed at 100,000 would pay $134 in county property taxes.
Even with the reduced real property tax rate, the county will still take in the previous year’s revenue of $7.6 million or the compensating rate.
The decision to not raise taxes is a result of current and potential impacts of COVID-19, Mattingly said.
“There will be no increase in our property taxes,” he said. “Our occupational tax will also remain at that .70% established in January of this year. The ordinances that we passed tonight will suspend those increases for one year to give everyone time to gauge and plan for the impacts of the pandemic on our economy. We firmly believe that we can manage our expenses and our revenues while maintaining our reserve and doing all that needs to be done for the county without the tax increase. We understand and know all too well that everyone is suffering across the board due to the pandemic. We looked at the increase and felt that suspending those increases was the right thing to do for the community at this time.”
