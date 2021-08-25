Daviess Fiscal Court will host its free Daviess County Shred-It Event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.
This event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses and institutions. There is a 100-pound limit per vehicle. Examples of items that can be shredded include receipts, old files, canceled checks and other personal documents.
Shredding services will be provided by Piranha Mobile Shredding of Evansville.
For more information, call Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.