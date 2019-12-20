Space is getting tight at the Morton Holbrook Judicial Center.
Luckily for Daviess Fiscal Court, it received an offer it couldn't refuse.
At a regular court meeting on Thursday, court officials voted unanimously to buy the Riverpark Eyecare Center, located at 221 Allen Street, for $650,000.
The purpose of the purchase is to provide more space for the myriad services provided at both the judicial center and Kirtley Annex, named after former Daviess County Attorney Bob
Kirtley, located behind the center, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"With the addition of two family courts, the judicial center is starting to run out of space," he said. "Initially there were only three district courts and two circuit courts. The owner of Riverpark Eyecare approached us to gauge our interest. The building is on the same block and we were absolutely interested."
Court officials and building owner Dr. John Schertzinger have reached an agreement that allows for both parties to take their time, said Jim Hendrix, county treasurer.
"Dr. Schertzinger was very cooperative and very accommodating as we negotiated," he said. "He will continue to operate out of the building and collect rents as is until they move into their new building. They are in no rush to vacate. The check will be written when they move out and there will be a 30- to 60-day closing period. There isn't a hard date. We are working with them and accommodating their needs."
County officials are hopeful that the Administrative Office of the Courts, an operational arm of the state's Judicial Branch, will provide some reimbursement funds, said Mattingly.
"We asked the AOC for a needs analysis for a new judicial center two years ago," he said. "We have still not received that assessment. So far, they have paid us over $2 million in remodeling fees for the judicial center as well as the remodeling for the Kirtley Annex. So, they are continuing to put money into those projects which tells me that they don't have the appetite for a brand new $50 million complex. We believe that we will receive some reimbursement through the AOC."
As far as which services will be housed in the new building and what remodeling steps will need to be taking, county officials are still weighing their options, but couldn't be happier with the acquisition, said county attorney Claud Porter.
"We have several options that we are weighing," he said. "Our renovations plan will depend on what we do with the space. Whoever occupies the building will have to be a governmental entity, whether it be state, federal or local. First option obviously goes to county and entities that use the judicial center. We are thrilled. I said that this was an opportunity that we may not get again. They (county officials) looked at it and thought that acquiring the building was a good idea. It is the ideal space for us."
