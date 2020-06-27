Fire hydrant’s around Owensboro-Daviess County are getting a facelift.
Through the summer and fall months, four seasonal interns, paid at $12 an hour, will be going through the county and slapping a new coat of paint over roughly 1,400 fire hydrants.
While repainting the hydrants may not seem like a big deal, in actuality it is far more than an aesthetic improvement, said eremy Smith, Daviess County Fire Department chief.
”We tackle this project every few years on an as needed basis,” he said. “The paint not only helps in making the hydrants more visible, but allows our firefighters to know what the water pressure for each hydrant is.”
Community members will notice that the tops of the hydrants maintained by the county will be either, red, orange, green or blue. Each respective color indicates how many gallons per minute the hydrant is capable of putting out, he said.
”A red top means that the hydrant produces less than 500 gallons per minute,” he said. “Orange is 500 to 999 gallons per minute, green is 1,000 to 1,499 and blue is 1,500 gallons plus. Some community members have called about wanting a different color, but that is why the tops of the hydrants are those colors, to inform us what flow we are dealing with in any given area.”
There is also a technological advantage to the color coating system as Daviess County Fire Inspector Keith Hurm travels around the county marking the GPS coordinates of each hydrant.
It’s a process that will allow firefighters to know the exact location of a hydrant when they are called, Hurm said.
”We will submit that to central dispatch and they will apply it to every hydrant,” he said. “Central dispatch will be able to tell them the hydrant closest to the problem and our guys will also be notified via phone on the Active 911 map. Each chief will also have a list of each hydrant. It is more logistical than aesthetic.”
While the new hydrant-specific paint and coordinates via Active 911 will be a major help to firefighters, the community can also help in visibility by trimming grass and weeds around the area of their hydrants, Hurm said.
”There are people that have hydrants in their yards and many let them overgrow,” he said. “The paint we use is very durable and long lasting, so people can run their trimmers along the hydrant. It actually helps us if they do maintain those hydrants.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
