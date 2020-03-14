We are in the midst of a historic event here: A worldwide, global event, a pandemic, something that reminds us of how closely connected we really are to one another.
And as I consider that, I reflect on the fact that time and distance really do not divide us as much as we imagine.
I am thinking about Clemmie Wolf. She lived in Owensboro about a hundred years ago — back during the Great Influenza Epidemic of 1918.
Soldiers were coming home from Europe after fighting in the Great War — the War to End All Wars, or so they thought, bless their sweet, naïve hearts — and right along with them, this mysterious illness began to spread across the country.
“Spanish Flu,” they called it, which is odd. Spain wasn’t a big factor in World War I as far as I know, but I guess that doesn’t matter now, and probably didn’t matter then.
What did matter is that people were dying.
And strangely enough, it seemed that the most vulnerable victims were the young and healthy.
In a desperate attempt to slow the spread of the disease, churches and schools were closed, along with “all places of amusement.”
I’m told that families weren’t even allowed to attend the funerals of their loved ones.
Everyone just stayed home.
But Clemmie, along with many other brave women, stepped into the dark, empty streets, going to the homes of the sick and dying, trying to provide whatever assistance they could. They prepared and delivered meals, cared for small children and comforted the bereaved.
Then Clemmie, young, strong, brave Clemmie — despite her protests that she could not fall while others needed her — fell ill.
And she died.
The Board of Health attempted to prevent a gathering at her funeral, but Clemmie had touched so many lives that people simply would not be denied the opportunity to show their support and appreciation for one who had done so much for so many.
And so they came, her friends and family, and those who simply wanted to honor the memory of this courageous and compassionate young lady. They gathered on a sad Sunday morning at the Jewish cemetery. It’s still there, only now its silence is overwhelmed by the noise of thousands of vehicles driving by every day on Kentucky 54. Her first name is misspelled on her gravestone as “Clemie,” along with the dates of her birth and death, 1877-1918.
The Owensboro Inquirer newspaper ran the story about her death under the headline, “Gave her life in sacrifice.”
Legend has it that when her grieving parents opened Clemmie’s wardrobe to select one of her many beautiful dresses in which to bury her — they found them empty. She had quietly wrapped her silk petticoats, her exquisitely embroidered skirts, her fine gowns, and carried them to the homes of women who died in the depths of poverty, ensuring that these forlorn and otherwise forgotten souls would be buried in something fine and beautiful, resting in peace for all eternity, their bodies embraced by the most beautiful clothing they had ever worn.
By the time Clemmie was taken in death, she had given all she possessed.
More than 100 years later, that is how she is remembered.
When fear is long forgotten, courage and compassion live forever.
