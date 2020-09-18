Officials representing public defenders, prosecutors and county attorneys had largely the same message for lawmakers Thursday: Namely, that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a backlog of court cases that will require more judges and attorneys to wade through.
Meanwhile, courts are struggling with delays the pandemic will continue to cause, as courtrooms are revamped for socially distanced jury trials.
“We shut down the court system for the better part of three months,” Rob Sanders, legislative co-chairman for the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association, told members of the interim judiciary committee Thursday. Sanders, who is Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, said some jury trials have resumed in his district, with differences.
“It involves a lot of plexiglass sheets” and distancing of jurors throughout the courtroom, Sanders said “Trials that normally take two to three days take four to five days.”
Because trials are open to the public, the Kenton Courthouse is using one courtroom for trials and a second for spectators. That prevents the second courtroom from holding trials, Sanders said.
Sanders said he is concerned about having prosecutor budgets cut in the next one-year budget, which lawmakers will start on next year. Cutting budgets would mean prosecutors would lose programs such as “rocket docket,” which moves a defendant rapidly through the court process to an agreed plea.
“We’ve already been asked to cut our budget twice by the governor” and have declined, Sanders said.
Martin Hatfield, Pulaski County Attorney and president of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association, said, “We have a huge backlog of cases in Pulaski County and across the state in District Court.”
The state court system ordered most people facing new charges released and cited to court rather than incarcerated, if the offenses were non-violent and non-sexual in nature. Most hearings were rescheduled for months. Hatfield said that had resulted in some defendants skipping their scheduled court appearances, or not paying scheduled restitution.
“There’s an element of society where (incarceration) is the only thing they fear,” Hatfield said, “and we don’t have that hammer on them.”
Also, if “Marsy’s Law,” the crime victim bill of rights, is added to the state constitution by voters this fall, it will create “a huge expense” for county attorney offices, Hatfield said.
“If Marsy’s Law passes, just getting prepared for it is going to be a huge expense,” and more staff will be needed to comply with it, Hatfield said.
Damon Preston, head of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said more prosecutors, public defenders and other court staff will be needed to address the case backlog. While courts were closed, most new cases were set for future dates, and pending cases were halted.
“I think this is the worst time for criminal justice resources to be reduced,” Preston said, adding that “there is going to be a boomerang effect” when courts start trying to catch up on cases.
The Department of Public Advocacy provides criminal defense to people who can’t afford an attorney. The pandemic has made it harder for public defenders to work with clients, because face-to-face meetings are “almost non-existent,” particularly if the client is in jail, Preston said.
“When a client can’t have an in-person meeting with his or her attorney, that relationship suffers,” Preston said. Also, clients in jails are afraid to share confidential information over the phone or teleconference with their lawyers, out of fear jail staff is monitoring the call, Preston said.
Very few hearings in court have both “an attorney and client (together) in the courtroom,” Preston said. “The attorney has no ability to give his client legal advice” over the phone or on a teleconference, Preston said.
Some committee members criticized Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to commute the sentences of some prison inmates, in an effort to reduce prison populations that could be vulnerable to the virus. Sen. Danny Carroll, a Paducah Republican, said inmates with drug trafficking, burglary, theft and fleeing police or escape convictions were having sentences commuted.
Sanders said he does not oppose commutations, but said Beshear “is not even following the guidelines he set for himself.” Inmates had to be either medically vulnerable and within five years of completing their sentence, or within six months of finishing their sentence. Non-violent and non-sexual offenses were excluded.
“There are all sorts of crimes that are violent by common sense,” that are not considered “violent” by the state, Sanders said. A “violent offense” under state law affects an inmate’s parole eligibility.
Rebecca DiLoreto, legislative agent for the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said despite the release from prisons and jails, prisons and jails in the state are still “bursting” with inmates. Eight jails are operating at 150% capacity, and 11 jails are at 120% capacity, DiLoreto said.
DiLoreto asked lawmakers to pass criminal justice reforms in the upcoming legislative session that could reduce the prison and jail population, such as increase the threshold for when a theft becomes a felony. Currently theft is a felony if the value of the items stolen exceeds $500.
“We urge you, even though we know it won’t solve the whole problem … to raise the felony threshold for theft” and to consider raising the threshold for when a drug offense becomes a felony, DiLoreto said. She also asked lawmakers to pass legislation mandating law enforcement use of body cameras, along with funding, and that lawmakers create state standards for citizen review boards that would examine police incidents for potential misconduct.
Citizens “have a right to oversee how they are being policed,” DiLoreto said. That brought rebukes from lawmakers who said DiLoreto was questioning the integrity of law enforcement and questioned the need for citizen review boards.
“People are judging law enforcement officers on split-second, life-and-death decisions,” said Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Pikeville Republican.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
