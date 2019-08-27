The clock in the courthouse tower underwent a thorough cleaning and repair in 1919 and according to George Steitler, who has had the clock under his care for the past 21 years, the clock will be everlasting if it is cleaned and oiled from time to time. The main trouble with the clock seems to be that too much attention is given by the curious who somehow get up in the tower to get a birdseye view of the city. So long as it stands alone and is not tinkered with by unskilled hands, the works are a good as the day they were installed by P. R. Zulauf in 1867.
• Aug. 26, 1919, superintendent of the light and water plants, James M. Watson, returned from Frankfort with a written statement from the chemist who analyzed the specimen of city water submitted some weeks ago by the L. H. & St. L. railroad company in which it is explained that the specimen examined was not in good condition when it was received. A full report of the results of the city water will be sent here in a few days.
• Aug. 27, a nation-wide health census has been started by the federal government. Efforts will be made to get definite reports on all cases of contagious diseases. Dr. A. McKenney, city health officer, has received and distributed to local physicians, cards on which they will report on some score or more contagious diseases within 24 hours after discovery. The city board of health is well pleased with the cooperation of the citizens of Owensboro in the cleaning up of the city. It has been commented on by strangers visiting the city.
• Aug. 28, Labor Day will be spent at home this year rather than out of the city as there will be real entertainment at home in the Daviess County Fair. This is the first time since the provision for Labor Day there has been any entertainment of any kind in the city. J. J. Trefz, of the Southern Foundry, has suggested at the Rotary Club meeting that an all-day holiday be given by the manufacturers and free tickets to be given to the employees to ensure a full day of jollification at the fair for the employees.
• Aug. 29, the committee from the Anti-Tuberculosis Association, in charge of the matter of the tuberculosis sanatorium, met yesterday and considered three sites for the hospital. Maplewood in East Fourth Street, the McFarland place between Parrish and Griffith avenues, and the old Gilmore property in West Second Street. As no preference has been made by the committee, they will hold a meeting today and try to determine the site and probable cost, and will submit plans to the fiscal court and then decide ways and means to raise the money to buy the property.
• Aug. 30, Charles Best was held up and robbed near Silverdale by two young men who had been attending the Warrick County Fair. Both men were armed and Best showed no resistance when they took his purse. Best, unable to find the county sheriff, armed himself and followed the men to the river and overtook the men in the river. He captured them and took them to the county jail.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 26, 1969, the premier party in honor of the area's first-graders-to-be, sponsored by the Owensboro-Daviess County Library held Monday on the library's lawn, was judged a tremendous success by the children's librarian Mrs. William Hagan. Although the turnout was lower than expected, the party-goers were going strong with the realization that school is special. The children were given cones filled with candy and inscribed with the words "You Are Now Big Enough for a Library Card."
• Aug. 27, assignment of 24 school patrol women for the city school year starts Sept. 2. These uniformed women who have the power of arrest will be stationed morning and afternoon near busy crossings to protect students entering and leaving the schools. Their pay is $95 a month for the nine months of the school year. Their salaries and uniforms are paid solely out of the police department budget and the cost will run close to $30,000.
• Aug. 28, Mrs. Charles Wible is working on the final details for the annual benefit party for the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. The party is to be held Sept. 11 in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas E. Payne. The auxiliary-sponsored party was initiated in the spring of 1967 at the close of the orchestra's first season. Since that time, the public event has become a major source of funds for the women's support toward the musicians.
• Aug. 29, a workshop involving cleanup and community improvement sponsored by the State Department of Natural Resources is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Gabe's. The workshop will include programs for communities that are just beginning to be aware of a total program clean-up and beautification as well as an emphasis on improving existing programs. The Owensboro workshop will be the ninth in a series of 15 regional workshops.
