Daviess County has returned to the state’s COVID-19 Red Zone as the virus continues its significant uptick throughout the community, and local government and health officials are sharing their concerns with members of the public.
“I am greatly disappointed that we have seen a resurgence in cases,” county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Monday.
According to state data, Daviess County is currently recording an average of 25.6 positive cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 15.9%. To date, 11,278 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county and of those, there have been 196 deaths.
Mattingly said that when COVID-19 first hit last year, individuals had four tools in their toolbox to fight against the virus --wearing a face mask, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large crowds. Now, he said, COVID-19 vaccines are the fifth tool and they are probably the most important ones in the fight against the virus.
“I am saddened by the lack of people who are taking advantage of the best tool that we have in our toolbox,” Mattingly said.
In a joint statement released Monday, Daviess Fiscal Court, the city of Owensboro, the Green River District Health Department and Owensboro Health said positive cases of COVID-19 have continued to more than double for three weeks in a row. Between July 5 and July 11, there were 28 confirmed cases of the virus in Daviess County, which increased to 81 positive cases the following week and then finally to 209 confirmed cases recorded between July 19-25.
“Well over 90% of the cases we are seeing now are in unvaccinated people,” Mattingly said. “The vast majority of people in the hospital are unvaccinated people.”
While more than 80% of Daviess County residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, that number drops to about 53% for county residents over the age of 18.
“It should be much higher than the rates that we are seeing,” Mattingly said.
According to the statement, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased from three per day at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to a daily census of 15 patients on Friday.
“Please, consider the vaccine, as it offers the best protection against the virus,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “Vaccines are plentiful and available at no cost to you.”
Mattingly said Daviess County and the city of Owensboro have worked hard to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it.
“You can’t force people to get the vaccine,” he said. “Somebody sent me a text and said the ball is in my court — the ball is not in my court. The ball is in the public’s court. It is the public that absolutely has the power. The public has the power to talk to their sons and daughters, their nieces and nephews, their neighbors, their church members.”
Clay Horton, director of the Green River District Health Department, said Monday that the health department is “urging all eligible adults and children, 12 and older, to get vaccinated.”
Mattingly said it does not matter where or how the virus began, but that “the virus exists and it kills people.”
As of Monday, Kentucky has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.97% along with 7,312 deaths attributed to the virus.
Mattingly, Watson and Horton will be joined by Dr. Francis DuFrayne, chief medical officer of Owensboro Health, for a live update about COVID-19 on the Fiscal Court Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. Members of the public are invited to submit questions.
