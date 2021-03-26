Nearly $1 million has been distributed through the Green River Area COVID-19 Relief Fund in an effort to assist nonprofits continue to help community members in need.
Doug Eberhart, executive vice president of United Way of the Ohio Valley, said during a Wednesday community COVID-19 update with Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly that there is about $137,000 remaining in the fund.
Mattingly was also joined by Commissioner George Wathen and Amy Silvert of The Green River Area Community Foundation for the update, sharing how the foundation’s activities throughout the coronavirus pandemic have helped the community.
Eberhart said Ohio Valley United Way President and CEO David Ross and Silvert worked together to develop a plan as a way to respond to the increased need that would be placed on area nonprofit organizations as a result of the pandemic.
“Once they began to work together, they pulled together other foundations within the community and became a holistic, one-stop-shop for fundraising around that area,” Eberhart said.
Daviess Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro have each donated $300,000, with other donations coming from area residents and organizations bringing the total to roughly $1.1 million.
Eberhart said some of the organizations that benefitted were nonprofits dealing with housing assistance, rent, utility payments and food, as well as community shelters.
Silvert said that by coming together in a public-private partnership, the foundation was able to provide a more efficient streamlined service for organizations in need.
As the world was still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic, it looked like the Green River Area COVID-19 Relief Fund might run out of money, but the county and city both stepped in and donated a second round of $150,000 each.
“I think we knew that there were a lot of nonprofits trying to help a lot of people who were really suffering,” Wathen said.
Mattingly said that while 64,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Daviess County as of Tuesday, the virus is, “still alive and well in our community.”
The county reported 13 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, marking a slight uptick over reports from recent weeks.
“At one time we were the only county in the GRADD region that was in the orange,” he said, referring to the state color-coded coronavirus map. “Now we have had two other counties join us again, that is Henderson County and Hancock County.”
Daviess County recorded an average of 15.1 positive cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period Thursday, putting it above the statewide average of 11.6 positive cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.
Mattingly said Daviess County had recorded weekly averages that were lower than the statewide average, but that number has creeped up and surpassed the Kentucky state average.
As of Thursday, Daviess County recorded 10,063 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths. Statewide, there have been 422,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,863 deaths.
“The good news is that the vaccines are moving forward,” Mattingly said. “We are seeing less and less what is called vaccine hesitancy, which means people who are reluctant to take the vaccine.”
Mattingly said he encourages those with questions or concerns about receiving the coronavirus vaccine to discuss it with their doctor.
“I really think it starting to go a whole lot smoother because we have been at this now since January...here we are two-and-a-half months since and we are doing an excellent job I think.”
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
