Daviess County remains in Kentucky’s COVID-19 Orange Zone this week, reporting 13 new confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during his weekly virtual COVID-19 community update that while there were zero reported new cases of the virus Monday, things are not always as they appear.
“Understand, over the weekend results at best are sketchy and we had a couple of fairly large testing sites that failed to report. They made up for it yesterday,” he said Wednesday during the update. “Now the good news is when you take the 20 that was reported Tuesday and the zero and divide it by three days, we are down to about eight or seven cases.”
Daviess County is currently reporting an average of 11.5 new confirmed cases of the virus per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. Two individuals in the county are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
Mattingly said that since the beginning of the pandemic, he has referred to masks as the best tool against fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, something a local resident watching his broadcast last week pointed out to him as no longer a correct statement.
“Now, a fully-vaccinated person ... is your best defense,” Mattingly said. “It doesn’t mean that you throw the mask away or quit washing your hands or quit socially distancing, particularly when you are in crowds or groups of people that you don’t know their status.”
As of Thursday, there have been 10,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout Daviess County since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 9,505 have recovered from the illness. There have been 182 deaths in the county attributed to the virus to date.
“The really good news is those confirmed cases aren’t going up very quickly,” Mattingly said. “The deaths are not increasing much at all.”
The weekly statewide average for confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 9.89 per 100,000 residents.
“Hancock County and McLean County are in the yellow, all the other GRADD counties are orange, with the exception of Webster and they have popped back into the red,” he said. “Most of those smaller counties, it doesn’t take more than one to two new cases to cause them to go back to orange or red.”
Statewide, there were seven counties listed in the Red Zone on Wednesday, compared to four on Monday, he said.
Mattingly said now that things are beginning to reopen and people are more apt to go out in public, he has received questions about completely reopening the county or eliminating the mask mandates.
“That I easy for you folks to say, but that is not my call,” he said. “That is the governor’s call, and we are just a sub-unit of government under the state government and they are the ones making those decisions.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
