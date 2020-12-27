COVID-inspired changes will be permanent for many restaurants

As vaccines for COVID-19 roll in and restrictions roll back, many are looking forward to the return of normalcy, but for a couple of Owensboro’s long-established restaurateurs, normal, or even a “new normal,” is not an option.
It has been almost two weeks since Gov. Andy Beshear’s most recent suspension of indoor dining came to an end on Dec. 13, and while some customers have rejoiced at being able to again sit at their coveted table at their local haunts, many have become acclimated to the “new-dining” that has come about as a result of the pandemic and restaurant restrictions.
For Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn Corporate Vice President Patrick Bosley, customers returning to the dining room has been slow, but carry-out is strong, he said.
“Right now, at even 50%, the dining room is running at a near loss,” he said. “Until we can break 50% capacity, that will be the story. Right now our goal is to break even. If I can do that, I can hold the line until June when we hope to see restrictions ease as more vaccine becomes available and can work its way through the community and ease the fears of the consumer.
“Even then I can say that there won’t be a normal,” he said. “We won’t do business the same way that we have done in the past.”
Social distancing, delivery, take-out and curbside have fundamentally changed the landscape of traditional dining and the expectation and habits of the customer, meaning that the changes put in place by restaurateurs trying to navigate the political and public safety waters of the pandemic are here to stay, Bosley said.
“There are two kinds of rules to follow in this business,” he said. “The rules handed down by the health department and the state, and the rules dictated by the expectations of your customers. We have definitely seen a change in how people are ordering and once COVID is contained, it isn’t going to be a situation where all of a sudden people go back to their habits before the pandemic. Delivery, curbside, take-out — these things are here to stay and have become major parts to our business.”
Had you asked Bosley a-year-ago if Moonlite would have taken to a third-party delivery service like Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash, the answer would have been a resounding no, but COVID has made it a necessity, Bosley said.
“Delivery is here to stay, the question is whether you will do it yourself or pay a third-party,” he said. “I don’t have the answer for that right now but the business model has shifted and I don’t foresee it shifting back.
“The same can be said for curbside. These may shrink as capacity restrictions ease, but to be relevant you have to work in the new business model and within the expectations of your customers. To have the buffet open, we evolved it into a full service buffet where the customer chooses and we plate it for them. It has been popular and will most likely become permanent. Many of these changes will. I am in business to be open next year and the next year, and to do that my customers and their expectations have to be priority one.”
Change is a constant even when not facing a pandemic, and for Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Cafe Owner Carole MacQuarrie and her staff, the pandemic has been the equivalent of folding a complete 10-year business into nine months, MacQuarrie said.
Aside from plans to repurpose the banquet room at Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits, the focus has been to provide the ambiance and quality of Colby’s casual dining experience for the customer’s home, she said.
“Our to-go business has been incredible,” she said. “Even at 50% capacity, the demand for to-go orders has made it feel like we are running at 100%. Colby and I have discussed our business model moving forward and one thing we are looking at is discontinuing the banquet room and maintaining the to-go business. Almost a year into this pandemic, people have become accustomed to it.”
Even if restrictions begin to ease and more capacity is allowed indoors, the expectations of the once casual diner has changed and to not adapt to those expectations, like maintaining quality to-go and delivery service, would be the equivalent of cutting off a leg, MacQuarrie said.
“It only makes sense to keep and evolve what we have created during COVID-19,” she said. “The model has shifted to offering a casual dining experience at home. One thing we will do is order our own food like we are a customer and really dissect every aspect from presentation to taste.
“I believe that the pandemic has in some ways brought back the tradition of family meals and when they bring our food home ..., we want them to have the feeling that they picked up our restaurant and the ambiance of Colby’s and brought it home with them. It isn’t just about getting the food out there, it is about making sure every experience dining at home is the same as dining with us at the restaurant.”
Going forward, the landscape will change with 50% capacity looking to be around for the foreseeable future to many restaurateurs, and with that seeming inevitability, coupled with the unpredictable nature of not only the virus but politicians, change and the whim of the customer are the only constants for area restaurants, MacQuarrie said.
“A lot of restaurants will try to take on everything they can and get crushed under the weight,” she said. “We are adapting a model that works for us and meets the needs of our customers. For us, the narrative will be being nimble with change and redoing some things at both restaurants to better position us for the new-dining experience and the expectation of the new diner, which are here to stay.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.